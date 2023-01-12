WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING: Summers, western Greenbrier, western Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell and Tazewell counties.

Tonight features more shower activity. We do not expect any strong storms or severe weather tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop quickly after dark behind the cold front that passed through earlier in the afternoon, with the region down into the lower 30s by sunrise. With that said, we’ll see a switchover to snowflakes as upslope begins to take over. Not much accumulation is expected by sunrise but a couple of slick spots can’t be ruled out.

Friday features temperatures in the 30s in the morning and they don’t rise for the remainder of the day. Snow showers will continue throughout the day at times, with some visibility issues possible under squalls. The most snow accumulations will take place for the ridgelines.

Expected forecast totals from Friday AM to Saturday AM:

TRACE TO 1″ : Welch, Bradshaw, Richlands, Sophia, Pineville, Oceana, Brenton, Dreenan, Birch River, Gauley Bridge, Ansted, Pax

: Welch, Bradshaw, Richlands, Sophia, Pineville, Oceana, Brenton, Dreenan, Birch River, Gauley Bridge, Ansted, Pax 1″ TO 3″ : Beckley, Pocahontas, Shady Spring, Bluefield, Princeton, Bland, Clifftop, Summersville, Lewisburg, Minnehaha Springs, Marlinton, White Sulphur Springs

: Beckley, Pocahontas, Shady Spring, Bluefield, Princeton, Bland, Clifftop, Summersville, Lewisburg, Minnehaha Springs, Marlinton, White Sulphur Springs 3″ TO 4″ : Richwood, Fenwick, Craigsville, Rupert, Rainelle

: Richwood, Fenwick, Craigsville, Rupert, Rainelle 4″ TO 5″: Snowshoe, Slatyfork, Cass, Durbin

Saturday will see a few lingering snow showers with most of the activity for the ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County. Up to another inch of snow for the higher terrain can be expected by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are cold so icy roads will be a main feature of the day until crews have a chance to treat them. Secondary roads are always last so be mindful. Highs struggle to get out of the 20s with wind chill values making it feel downright frigid in the teens.

Sunday the sunshine returns which will help us warm up from a morning start in the teens up into the 40s by the afternoon with high pressure taking control.

Monday keeps things dry with high pressure in control. It’s a warmer day once again with highs in the lower 50s – enjoy the day because wetter days are ahead once again. Clouds will be on the increase with our next storm system approaching from the west.

Tuesday looks wet once again, with showers likely as another front crosses through the two Virginias. This front won’t be as strong but more chances for rain return.

Wednesday is drier than Tuesday but an isolated shower remains. It’s remaining mild, with high temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday looks wet, especially in the morning at this point with yet another potent cold front pushing through. Highs will once again be in the 50s.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as temperatures swing wildly. From the 30s to the 50s and back again looks to remain the theme of January. So far, a soggy look to win out over snowy through the middle of the month and an overall milder pattern once we get beyond this weekend. No signs of any big return from Old Man Winter other than the light snow this Friday.

TONIGHT

Showers continue, switchover to snow toward dawn. Lows around 30.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, squalls at times. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Morning snow showers, clearing late. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY

Little more sun, little more warmth. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy but dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with just an isolated shower. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny – dry! Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

A mix of rain and snow. Highs near 40.