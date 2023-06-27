Tonight provides the chances for more showers but much less in the storm-variety than what we experienced last night. Mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers are a good bet but they should wane in coverage after midnight. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s. A bit of a breeze from the west-northwest will prevent any fog from forming but watch for a few wet spots on the roadways toward dawn and into the morning commute.

Wednesday brings high pressure back into the picture, which will be to our west-southwest and that will allow the dry conditions to return and temperatures to warm up! We’ll make a run into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on the way. With the high-pressure system back to our west, we’ll keep a bit of a westerly to northwest flow, so humidity levels won’t be bad! However, some Canadian smoke will be around, so keep that in mind if you or someone you know is sensitive to less-than-ideal air quality.

Thursday continues the dry trend with high pressure overhead. Temperatures will soar into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. It’s a summer-like day – we haven’t had too many of those this year just yet! Some Canadian smoke will once again be around.

Friday begins to see the chances for a few showers and storms return in the afternoon with high pressure shifting south and our wind subsequently coming from the south. The heat and humid will pop a few garden-variety showers and storms in the afternoon but once again, there will be plenty of dry time, with highs in the middle 80s – summer-like! This will begin a period of weather with a setup called the ‘ring of fire’. A dominant area of high pressure over the southern US (over the Gulf of Mexico) will keep that section of the country dry but allow thunderstorms to form around the bubble of high pressure, which in this case will be in our region heading into the weekend.

Saturday looks a bit rainier at this point, with a warm front nosing up to our north. Though the air behind this front is not really any warmer, it will be muggier and that should allow numerous scattered showers and storms to form in the afternoon with some morning sun. It’s another summer-like day on the way with highs in the lower 80s. With the muggy air mass in place, some storms could produce brief but locally heavy rainfall.

Sunday continues those chances for scattered showers and storms, as our region will continue to receive a humid air flow from the south courtesy of being between a warm front and a cold front. As a result, scattered showers and storms will meander about southern West Virginia, especially in the afternoon. Though the flood threat for these kinds of setups are typically very low, any town that sees a few repeated downpours could be susceptible to some brief, nuisance high water issues. Again, this threat is low overall. Highs will be around 80.

Monday dries out a bit with a cold front pushing through. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but otherwise, it’s a calmer day weather-wise but remaining warm! Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The 4th of July looks DRY at this point with plenty of sunshine expected with high pressure once again in control. We’ll see high temperatures jump back up into the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature will likely provide a couple of fireworks of her own for the 4th of July holiday and a summer-like pattern following the holiday. At this point, the chances for storms look to only be isolated but the pattern will be warm, as temperatures to be more summer-like look likely for the entirety of the 4th of July weekend and through the holiday and beyond with the 80s being much more common for high temperatures than we’ve experienced recently.

