Tuesday starts partly cloudy and slowly becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon as high pressure moves in. The added sunshine will help with temperatures, after starting in the 40s in the morning and making the climb into the 60s. Enjoy the cool and sunny Tuesday afternoon!

Wednesday is a sunny day with high pressure in control. You will need a jacket in the morning with temperatures starting in the upper 30s, low 40s but the sunshine will assist in getting our temperatures into the 60s! Go out and treat yourself to a great weather day!

Thursday, we enjoy more sunshine as high pressure remains in control. Outside of a few clouds approaching from the south, we remain dry throughout our Thursday. The more sunshine we get, the better our chances our to see temperatures rise into the 70s.

Friday starts dry and sunny for the morning and afternoon commute, but the clouds and rain showers will increase through the nighttime as our next weather system approaches. This will bring in scattered showers during the overnight, but enough sunshine for the afternoon will still help temperatures rise into the 70s.

Saturday is a gloomy day with clouds and showers moving through. The chance for on and off showers will be around Saturday so pack an umbrella if you plan to head outside. You also may need a light jacket as temperatures take a dip, only getting into the low 60s by the late afternoon.

Sunday features more chances of showers to end the weekend. It won’t rain all day for your Sunday, but mostly cloudy skies will remain with the chance of a light isolated shower or two during the day. Pack a jacket if you plan to go outside since temperatures will only be in the 50s.

Monday is another day to have an umbrella ready to go with lingering showers sticking around. We should see the rain chances begin to concentrate more across our eastern counties into Monday afternoon. Either way, it will be another cloudy and cool day with temperatures in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, the chance for a stray mountain shower will be possible on Tuesday but we should see rain chances fade as we head into next Wednesday. High pressure will move and give us sunny skies next Wednesday through Thursday, which will help temperatures climb back into the 60s by the end of the week.

TUESDAY

A few AM clouds. Mostly sunny PM. Highs in low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Mild afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

More sunshine. Staying dry. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry AM/Afternoon. Showers overnight. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Cooler. Highs in low 60s.

SUNDAY

Chance for showers. Cloudy. Highs in low 50s.

MONDAY

Isolated showers. Cold. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Stray MTN shower. Slowly drying out. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the low 60s.