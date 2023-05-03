Tonight brings an end to the rain and snow showers for most for the exception of the WV mountains up toward Pocahontas County, where a light snow accumulation is possible on the highest peaks. Weather conditions will be improving overall, with low temperatures in the middle 30s.

Thursday finally starts to see the return of the sun as high pressure begins to control the weather in the region once again. It’s still a cool day with a few morning clouds, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A few morning snow showers can’t be ruled out before mid-morning over the mountains, but even these areas should see some sunshine by the afternoon, which will allow the snow melting to rapidly begin to take shape up there.

Friday provides a southwesterly flow as high pressure shifts east. This will warm temperatures back up to near normal in the middle to upper 60s. A storm system will arrive overnight and last into early Saturday, with just the chance for a few light sprinkles lingering into Saturday.

Saturday begins with a few sprinkles in the morning but there are signs of a drying trend for the afternoon, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. A lot of clouds will be around but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday looks pretty solid at this point, with plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day and the chance for a stray shower toward dinnertime. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees, which is right near normal for this time of year!

Monday brings the potential for a few showers back into the picture. The day still looks to feature plenty of dry time at this point, with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday keeps the chances for a couple of sprinkles around, with highs in the middle 70s – the warm pattern is here to stay for awhile!

Wednesday brings the chances for a few more showers, with a storm system scooting through.

In your extended forecast, there are no signs of any return from Old Man Winter. In fact, quite the opposite! Much of next week looks to feature high temperatures in the 70s, with a few of us perhaps even pushing toward the 80-degree mark!

TONIGHT

Showers fade for most; few mountain snow showers continue. Lows in the middle 30s in the valleys, near 30 on top of the mountains.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny – cool but quiet! Stray morning flurry or two over the mountains. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, great end to the work week! Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Couple of morning sprinkles, plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny – nice day! Highs around 70.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Few showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray shower, plenty of sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, even warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.