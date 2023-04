RED FLAG WARNING: Fire dangers are on the rise and with the perfect set up of dry air, dry fuels, and steady strong winds, fire can start and spread quickly. Regardless of local laws, Red Flag Warnings make burning of any kind illegal. Mind cigarettes bring thrown on the ground as this can cause a brush fire to quickly spread. Park hot cars away from dry vegetation. Brush burning, fire pits, or BBQs are another way fire can start and spread. Other heat sources or items that create sparks should be used with extreme caution until beneficial rains move back into the region.

WIND ADVISORY: Northwestern Pocahontas County until 5 PM, Tuesday 4/18. Strong winds 40-50 mph are possible. Localized power outages, downed trees, and difficult high profile vehicle driving also possible. Winds subside tonight but until then, stay weather aware.

Tuesday will be another windy day with west winds 20-25mph this afternoon, gusting to 30mph with the eastern mountain ridgelines pushing towards 40mph gusts. Add in bone dry air and vegetation, fire dangers are very high. With sunshine all day, there won’t be any improvements on the dry conditions until the weekend. Otherwise, we’ll be right where we should be for April as we work our way into the upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight we stay warm enough that frost won’t be an issue working our way back to the low 40s for overnight lows.

Wednesday we enjoy another nice day with morning lows in the 40s warming up nicely in the afternoon to the upper 70s. A stray cloud or two but nothing to worry about as high pressure keeps us well protected.

Thursday will be a comfortable day for outdoor plans as we work our way into the upper 70s with the lowlands making a good run at 80. A little more humidity creates a few passing clouds in the afternoon but we’ll stay dry. Fire dangers will still remain high without rain for another day. Overnight lows well out of frost dangers as we only drop into the 50s overnight.

Friday a cold front looks to stall towards our west allowing for a few more clouds in the day but overall we’re looking dry and warm. Highs push into the mid to upper 70s with the extra cloud cover but still well above average for April. In the afternoon, as humidity rises, will allow for a quick afternoon shower to develop. Better chance of rain for Saturday.

Saturday will be a much needed soggy day with rain showers off and on to start from a southern system. By mid-morning heavier rain is expected to last through our evening hours as a warm front slides through the region from south to north. A beneficial inch of rain can be expected for most through the day. As dry conditions are found across the region, we will be able to handle a good soaking rain but those under downpours should watch for runoff and pooling as dry grounds aren’t great at absorbing a sudden burst of rain. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s is a good bet but temps will drop quickly after the passage of the front. Winds will be gusty at times after the main line of rain as well.

Saturday night, cold air rushing in behind our system allows for snow chances for the eastern mountains. Warm grounds and low moisture levels after the rain will keep snows from accumulating but late night travelers and those up early before dawn Sunday should expected some icy roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses which will have an easier time freezing.

Sunday morning a few lingering showers for our mountain counties but we’ll see gradual clearing for the day. Windy conditions out of the northwest will keep temps cool as we struggle towards the upper 40s. Widespread frost will be an issue as temps continue to cool after sunset. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s will create issues for all early plants. Cover or move plants to keep them protected.

Monday is yet another week starting off with cold conditions. Temps in the 20s and 30s for the morning don’t move much despite sunshine returning to the region. Add in wind chills and afternoon highs in the low 50s will feel 5-10 degree colder overall. Frost risks continue for Monday night.

In your extended forecast, we enjoy another dry spell with temps slowly on the rise but the 70s and 80s will have to wait this time. Colder air looks to settle in as we stay closer to April averages in the 50s and 60s. Frost risks are also on the table so gardeners and farmers pay close attention to overnight lows towards the end of April.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. While the rain of this weekend will help lower our fire risk, it still runs high as the sunshine returns. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000, plus damages.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the mid 60s

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and mild again. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, Iso. shower PM. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers off and on. Highs in the low 70s/upper 60s -dropping PM.

SUNDAY

Mountain mix, showers elsewhere. Gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly clear. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

Dry start, light showers PM. Highs in the 60s

THURSDAY

Steady showers at times. Highs in the 60s.