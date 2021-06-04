Tonight we’ll see the partly cloudy skies continue to clear as high pressure takes control giving us a nice late spring stary night. Temps after sunset will start to cool to the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, sunny skies and high pressure are in control to kick off the weekend. This will lead to a pleasant and hot day for many as highs return to the 80s for almost everyone. Sunscreen and plenty of water will be needed for those heading outside!

Sunday, we have a repeat of Saturday’s weather. We’re back in the 80s for everyone, with plenty more sunshine spreading across the area. A small chance of a shower for our southern counties is possible Sunday afternoon as a disturbance moves up close to our southern region. All in all, more hours of sun.

Monday, hot weather stays with us but now we also see the return of humid weather too. Dew points will rise back to the upper 60s and low 70s making the humidity noticeable and drive up our risk of some afternoon thunderstorms.

Tuesday follows Monday as another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid-80s for most with some valleys and especially the coalfields getting up near the 90s. Storms and showers by the afternoon are possible around the region.

Wednesday, we’re still in the same weather pattern. For those who want summer, you’re certainly getting a good taste of it now. Highs remain in the mid 80s with dew points still in the upper 60s and low 70s. A thunderstorm or two should make an appearance through this afternoon as well.

Thursday looks to keep the heat and humidity with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows getting warm as well in the upper 60s. The risk of an afternoon shower or rumble of thunder is possible. With just a few weeks left before the official start of summer it appears we’re getting a preview of things to come.

Friday, we’ll head back to the low 80s for most. Still hot, and that humidity will still be a factor for sure. A few showers and and isolated thunderstorm will be possible by the afternoon.

Saturday will see a few more clouds with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. We cool off just a bit into the mid 70s but the mugginess remains.



Sunday will see a few scattered showers and storms but clearing into the evening hours. We stay warm with highs in the upper 70s.

In the extended forecast, there is a chance we could see some relief from these hot and humid conditions. Highs look to trend down back to the 70s and this will take some of the humidity with it as temperatures fall!

TONIGHT:

Stary night, clear. low around the 60 degree mark.

SATURDAY:

Stray showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Isolated Shower south. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the mid 80s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny, Isolated shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs close to 80.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers, highs in the upper 70s.