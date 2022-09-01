Tonight is a cool and crisp night on the way! Lows will be down into the middle 50s – a great night to give the AC a break!

Friday will be the day that the high pressure system shifts off to our northeast. That will allow a more southerly flow to kick in which will crank the temperature and eventually, the humidity. Highs will return to the middle 80s as a result.

Saturday’s humidity levels will be higher than the previous days and that should be enough to pop a couple of isolated showers. A lot of dry time is on the way, but it’ll be hazy, hot and humid, with highs in the middle 80.

Sunday will feature a weak front crossing, which to no surprise at this point looks to stall. This will keep unsettled conditions at times for much of the upcoming week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a few clouds around.

Monday continues the threat for storms with that cold front around. I want to emphasize – there will be a lot of dry time but there will be showers dancing around as well. That feature will cool us back down to around 80 degrees, which is close to seasonal for this time of year.

Tuesday looks wet unfortunately with that frontal system stalling out still yet. With that said, a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible, which will keep us in the 70s for highs.

In our extended forecast, a bit of a trough-like look to the forecast looks on tap for the eastern U.S. for the middle and end of next week. This means temperatures will be at or below average. Rain chances will continue at least in an isolated pattern until our overall weather pattern ‘flattens’ out which may not occur until the following weekend.

TONIGHT:

Clear and cool with lows in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm for high school football! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Afternoon scattered storms to dodge. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers but most are dry. Highs in the upper 70s.