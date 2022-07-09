With multiple days of severe weather expected this week, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!

Saturday we start to see more sunshine with only an isolated shower or two around. Temps begin to cool thanks to a cold front the previous day back closer to average. The real improvement will be with humidity levels as we get back into a more comfortable zone.

With already saturated grounds and more heavy rain expected Saturday morning followed by hit and miss heavy downpours and thunderstorms for the evening, high water chances increase for our region. Those in Nicholas, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming, And Tazewell county pay close attention to how much rain you get Saturday as you’ve seen the highest rain fall totals over the last week.

Sunday the sunshine returns after a few morning sprinkles and humidity levels continue to drop. Overall, Sunday is looking like a great day to get outside and enjoy. Temps in the low 80s and sunshine will make for a pleasant summer afternoon.

Monday we get a break from the rain, the heat, and the humidity. An 80 degree day that will actually feel like 80 degrees will be a nice relief from the high heat index the last few days. Sunshine returns with a few cloud here and there but no rain thanks to high pressure.

Tuesday our little break from the rain is short lived as we see showers and pop-up storms return. Isolated in nature, it’ll be a day to have the umbrella for sure. Highs creep up into the low 80s.

Wednesday a cold front brings more showers and storms so we’re back to watching for high water concerns. The nice aspect is temps drop back into the upper 70s for a below average kind of July day.

Thursday we once again dry out with more sunshine and lower humidity. A little cooler as well as we drop below average once again in the upper 70s. Overnight lows turn refreshing back into the chilly 50s.

In your extended forecast, we look to cool down some with less humidity for a short time but don’t worry summer weather fans, the heat and humidity return mid July.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness!





