High water still around as flakes fall this morning

An Areal Flood Warning is now in effect for Tazewell county until 7:30 AM.

A Flood Warning is in effect until further notice for the Clinch River at Richlands.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Wyoming, McDowell and Raleigh counties until 7 AM.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Mercer and Summers counties until 11:30 AM.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 AM until midnight tonight for Western Greenbrier County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM until midnight tonight for Summers and Mercer County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Friday for Raleigh, Fayette and Pocahontas counties and until 1 PM for McDowell and Wyoming counties. Periods of heavy snow will reduce visibility and put a quick coating on the roadways during the day. Accumulations look to be generally 1-3″

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 AM Friday through 6 PM Friday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties. Winds could gust up to 45 MPH at times. A few isolated power outages will be possible.

Wind advisory.

DISCUSSION: Rain showers transition into snow showers as colder air pushes in on the backside of this very strong storm system. Temperatures will start out in the 30s this morning and slowly drop throughout the day. Be ready for much colder conditions on the way out the door and some snow falling for the morning commute.

Friday planner.

Snow showers will be on and off throughout much of the day. It could be slippery as we head out the door in the morning, but a lot of the snow will melt as it falls, especially on the roads. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark into Saturday morning.

Snowfall accumulations.

Snow totals Friday will generally be an inch or two with some picking up even less. It could still be slick out there through the morning commute. A lot of this will melt during the day Friday.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of snow Saturday night. This system looks to move in late during the afternoon and continue through the very early morning hours on Sunday before we briefly dry out. Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and by Sunday afternoon we are dry with highs back in the 40s.

We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.



TODAY:

Snow showers returning with small accumulations expected. Highs in the 30s early, temperatures drop throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Cold with a few flurries. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

A bit of snow possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Rain moving by the PM hours. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.