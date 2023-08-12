Tonight, the bulk of shower and storms chances this afternoon will diminish with the loss of the sunshine. This also includes the chance for severe weather as we lose the heat. A few overnight storms will still be possible, but they will be hit or miss under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Sunday begins the day with some patchy fog and a few isolated shower chances lingering in the morning. We’ll start to see a few breaks develop through the late morning and early afternoon, bringing some peaks of sunshine. This sunshine will give way to a few afternoon storms, mostly west of I-77, before slowly fizzling out overnight. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

Monday morning begins with increasing cloud cover and a few morning showers. As we head into the afternoon, thunderstorms will begin to pop up with the arrival of a cold front from the northwest. One or two strong thunderstorms are possible as the front crosses during the late afternoon and early evening. As it passes, showers will begin to fade, only a few lingering into Tuesday morning. Highs once again will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday morning sees a few, small lingering showers from Monday’s cold front. It will also be a mostly cloudy morning under some patchy fog. The fog will slowly burn off by the late morning as clouds break apart for the afternoon. A partly sunny day will follow for the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will drop thanks to a northerly flow, only getting into the middle 70s.

Wednesday starts us off in the middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Some areas of fog will be there for the morning commute, though not as widespread compared to Tuesday. A sunny and dry day will follow for the rest of our Wednesday, perfect weather to enjoy the State Fair of West Virginia. Highs will again stay only in the middle 70s.

Thursday begins with another cool morning in the 50s. Thanks to high pressure building in, another nice and sunny day will be on tap. If by chance you can’t make it to the State fair of West Virginia today, it will be a comfortable afternoon to get some outdoor chores done. It will be a mild day with highs in the low 80s.

Friday ends the work week off with a few clouds in the morning. As afternoon highs begin to climb back into the low 80s and humidity levels rising, the chance for a stray afternoon storm or two will linger. However, most to every should enjoy a dry afternoon and a comfy end to the work week.

Saturday morning starts the weekend with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see those temperatures climb into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. While the heat and humidity once again will spark the chance for a stray afternoon storm, Saturday is trending dry. Looking like a great day to enjoy the final day of the State Fair of West Virginia.

In your extended forecast, the upcoming weekend looks fantastic! Haven’t had many of those but next weekend is appearing to be trending on the dry side. This will include lots of sunshine and plenty of dry hours. Next work week picks up a similar trend with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly trend into the middle 80s so watch the UV indexes if you have outdoor plans.

