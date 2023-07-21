Friday the early morning cold front lingers with a few showers and very dense fog. Drier and cooler air filters in as we spend most of the morning clearing out bringing back sunshine. A touch less humidity than Thursday as we aim for a comfortable afternoon. Highs today struggle into the upper 70s and low 80s. The only noteworthy aspect of our Friday is winds pick up this afternoon out of the northwest 10-15mph.

By this evening, we’ll see temps cool down quickly after sunset with lows in the cool and comfy mid to upper 50s. Winds subside overnight which will allow for some patchy fog in some locations as surface level moisture from past rains continues to dry out.

Saturday is going to be fantastic! A cool start to the morning with temps in the 50s but humidity levels sit in the comfy zone and expected to stay there all day. With plenty of sunshine and breezy northwest winds, temps struggle to reach the 70s by noon, only topping out in the upper 70s by late afternoon. Clear skies at night will allow us to cool quickly after sunset for another comfortable evening.

Sunday, a cool start boasts sunshine early on allowing us to warm steadily into the upper 70s for another comfortable day. A few of us will flirt with the low 80 degree mark, especially those on the western side of our coverage area. A few clouds filter in and out for the evening but we stay dry for a nice close to the weekend.

Monday is a day of sun and clouds but a southern system sits close enough a stray shower through the day can’t be ruled out. A better chance of storms in the afternoon as highs push back into the 80s and humidity returns. Most of us stay dry for an enjoyable day.

Tuesday a few showers for the southeastern mountain counties are possible in the morning but fade early on allowing for some sunshine through the afternoon. Temps return closer to average in the low 80s for highs.

Wednesday the heat, sunshine, and humidity are back for a typical summer day. A good pool day overall as the risk of storms is well outside our region. We’ll see a few nice days to follow.

Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day as a plume of heat from the south surges in our direction. Temps take a big jump mid morning as we climb into the upper 80s. Expect that late July feel to really crank up the next few days.

In your extended the heat is on as we get into a typical late July pattern for our region. Heat and humidity working together will emphasize the need to stay hydrated. Aside from a few pop-up storms in the heat of the day, we look in good shape from any major storm threats.



FRIDAY

Stubborn clouds, AM showers. Clearing late. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Sunshine & comfy. Highs in the upper 70s

SUNDAY

Sunshine, touch warmer. Some clouds PM. Highs in the upper 70s / low 80s.

MONDAY

Some sun, iso. t-storms poss. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun & clouds, dry for most. Highs in the 80s

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds early. Sunny PM Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny day, Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunny & humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Rain returns. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Showers & PM storms. Highs in the 80s