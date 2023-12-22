Snow Science: When temperatures are below 40 degrees, we don’t lose much snow cover but on days when temperatures are above 40 degrees, we can expect to melt up to a half an inch of snow per day. In 50 degree weather, we melt 2-4 inches of snow per day. With a warming trend this week, those hopeful for a White Christmas are going to watch their chances melt away just like the snow going forward. Unless you head out to any of our ski resorts as they can make their own Christmas snow.

Friday we push back to average with sunshine across the region. As the holiday weekend begins, travel conditions are much improved over how the week started. Temps push right into the 50s by the afternoon with the exception always being our highest elevations remaining close to the mid 40s. Friday night, a few clouds help keep our overnight temps mild for December but more importantly, above freezing for easy travel.

Saturday remains dry as a few extra clouds roll in thanks to a weakening cold front approaching. A little breezy at times but nothing that looks to hurt temperatures from reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunshine will be elusive at times behind clouds but we look to remain dry most of the day.

The exception being late Saturday night into Sunday morning when a drop or two of rain may show up on your windshield. The system looks to stay well towards our north, but don’t be surprised at a passing sprinkle late night.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, we return to sunshine and breezy southwest winds 5-10mph bolster a nice warm up for the day. Temps rise into the 50s by mid-day with the upper 50s for most by the afternoon. A few could even crest the 60 degree mark, especially those farther south and west of Beckley. We’ll have clouds starting to roll in Sunday night as Santa makes his rounds. If speeds hold, our next system doesn’t look to bring rain until Monday night.

Christmas Day, Monday looks to start mostly cloudy with a southerly breeze. This will keep temps mild for December pushing into the 50s by the afternoon. However, a complex system begins to push northward increasing our chances for showers the later in the day we get. Light scattered showers at first with steadier rains for the late night hours. Temps remain above freezing so this looks like an all rain event which is good news for those traveling to and from family and friends. Expect steadier rain to push in after 8pm.

Tuesday is looking messy with steady rain and gloomy skies. Remaining on the warmer side of this system should keep us with rain all day with temperatures pushing into the upper 40s for the afternoon. It’s once we get into Tuesday night, our mountains will see a wintry mix set up which could impact late night travel plans.

Wednesday colder air begins to bleed in behind our exiting system as northwest winds carry moisture from the Great Lakes. This is a good set up for a cold chilly rain in the daylight hours of Wednesday, but as sunset approaches, rain changes to sleet then snow for the higher elevations. By Wednesday night, scattered snow showers could bring us a messy morning commute come Thursday.

Thursday will be another messy day as northwest winds carry moisture down from the Great Lakes proving a solid mix of sun and clouds along with passing snow showers. Highs for the day still manage to push into the low 40s for most, but the mountains and higher elevations will deal with temps in the upper 30s, especially our northeaster mountain counties.

In your extended forecast, the last week of 2023 is looking increasingly messy with rain and snow. An area of low pressure moves up towards New England which is a good set up for snow heading into New Year’s Eve. A lot can change between now and then but it is something worth noting as we plan to say goodbye to 2023.

FRIDAY

Sun & Clouds. Dry. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE, SUNDAY

A few clouds, some sun, mild for December. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISMAS DAY, MONDAY

Sun & clouds, breezy. Rain late. Highs in the mid 50s.

KWANZAA, TUESDAY

Steady showers at times, mtn mixing late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

AM snow to PM rain back to snow late. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Sct. snow showers likely. Some sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Stray snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Chilly cold. Clearing. Highs in the 30s.