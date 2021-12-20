Holiday Travel in the Clear this Week

Monday continues our wintry feel. Heading out to work and school in the morning, you’ll need a coat as temperatures will start in the low to mid-20s with icy spots around. Sunny skies will rule the day though, with highs in the low 40s. Mountains look to remain in the low to mid-30s. We’ll stay dry all day and into the overnight as low drop back into the 20s.

Tuesday, highs remain in the 40s for most, even in the mountains. Clear skies dominate as high pressure is in control for the time being. For the most part, outside of being a bit chilly, this should be a fairly nice way to start off Winter!

Wednesday, highs stick to the upper 30s for most. Overall were fairly quiet, with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Holiday travel should be in the clear as it starts to pick up around this point in the week, no major obstacles weather-wise are expected.

Thursday, we’re still quiet in anticipation of the holidays. Another easy travel day is expected for everyone, whether their commuting or heading off to see family. Highs will make a quick jump to the upper 40s with a few low 50s popping up here and there.





Friday (Christmas Eve), is looking mild but rainy with highs in the 50s. Showers should hold off until the late morning hours and into the afternoon. For the most part, these won’t be too organized and some won’t even see rain during the day.

Saturday (Christmas Day), some rain showers in the morning are possible as we all start the day well above freezing. Otherwise, skies will clear out through the day and into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 50s for most.

Sunday, rounding out the holiday weekend highs dip down into the 40s for most with mostly clear skies remaining for the daylight hours. Clouds will build during the overnight hours ahead of a quick moving storm for Monday.

In the extended forecast, signals for unsettled weather remain. Primarily these look like rain as temperatures through the last week of December look to remain well above average for most. Though there are some hints of cooler weather past the end of the 10-Day. Something to watch as we get closer to the new year!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

MONDAY:

Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Mild, afternoon/evening showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered morning showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, drier but looking cooler. Highs in the 40s.