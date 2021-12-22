Holiday Travel Looks Good Locally. Warmer Temperatures are on the Way

Wednesday night will be a cold one. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s with deeper valleys falling into the upper teens. Bundle up if you are heading out. We are still a bit breezy for the first part of the night, but winds eventually die down by the overnight hours. Skies will remain clear and we are dry throughout the night.

Thursday, we’re still quiet in anticipation of the holidays. Another easy travel day is expected for everyone, whether their commuting or heading off to see family. Highs will make a quick jump to the upper 40s with a few low 50s popping up here and there.

Friday (Christmas Eve), is looking mild and cloudy. Shower activity will remain low, but a few light showers are possible. A better chance builds in later in the night. Flooding and severe weather are not a concern at this time and with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s, no mixing is expected.

Saturday (Christmas Day), we’ll transition into on and off showers throughout the day. This will not be a washout by any means so if you’re planning anything outdoors and socially distant it shouldn’t be too disrupted by the weather. We’ll remain mild too into the mid and upper 50s.

If you are staying local this Christmas, travel looks okay. We are in the clear Thursday and Christmas Eve. Christmas Day shouldn’t bring too many issues either, but a few showers could lead to some wet roadways here or there.

If you are leaving the area, here is a look at where you can expect some travel concerns. Green means no issues are expected. Yellow means there could be some minor travel delays and red means there could be widespread travel problems.



Thursday Travel Impacts

Thursday looks good for much of the east coast through the central sections of the country. If you are heading further west toward the Pacific coast, keep an eye out for problems, mainly in mountainous terrain.

Friday Travel Impacts

Friday adds some additional impactful weather throughout much of the western half of the country. There could also be some minor travel issues throughout Michigan and spots bordering the Great Lakes.

Saturday Travel Impacts

Saturday brings more problems through the Dakotas and into parts of Minnesota and Iowa. There could also be problems throughout much of the northeast as a stronger storm system moves in. Rain is likely through the northern panhandle and could lead to some wet roadways.

Safe travels!

Sunday, rounding out the holiday weekend highs slip to the low to mid-50s for most with mostly clear skies returning in the daylight hours. Clouds will build during the overnight hours ahead of a quick-moving storm for Monday.

Monday, rain on and off through the day will slow down any post-holiday travel but only a little. Snow isn’t in the forecast at least as temperatures remain in the 50s through this period which will also benefit travelers.

Tuesday, another round of rain remains on the table as a more active pattern tries to set up. This will be part of the same energy that brought us rain on Monday! Highs remain mild as we stay on the south side of the jet stream, most should be in the mid-50s.

In the extended forecast, signals for unsettled weather remain. Primarily these look like rain as temperatures through the last week of December look to remain well above average for most. Though there are some hints of cooler weather past the end of the 10-Day. Something to watch as we get closer to the new year!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low 20s and upper teens.

THURSDAY:

Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Mild, afternoon/evening showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered morning showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, drier but looking cooler. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS EVE):

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s and 50s.