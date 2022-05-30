MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back into the mid-80s for most. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy time with family and friends as we remember those we lost serving our country.

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

Wednesday we continue to ride the wave of high pressure with sky high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Any cloud in the sky will have a tough time sticking around for very long either. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday flips the script on the rest of the week as showers and a few storms begin to build in along a cold front to our west. The rain by this point will be beneficial after a hot and dry stretch. Highs in the 80s stick around despite the rain and clouds.

Friday holds a few lingering showers for the morning hours but gradually we’ll dry out and clear up for the later parts of the afternoon. Highs a little cooler in the low to mid 70s.



Saturday sunshine returns for a great start to yet another weekend for the two Virginias. Temperatures remain average with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, we’re looking dry still but we will notice a few more clouds becoming prominent throughout the day, but we aren’t talking about rain just yet. Clouds eventually fully thicken up by the overnight hours. Highs nearing 80 for most.

Through the extended forecast, unsettled conditions work their way back into the forecast. There is a lot of uncertainty through this time period as forecast models are dealing with the first potential tropical disturbance in the gulf leading them to struggle this far down the line. As the days go on, these few days will become a bit clearer and rain chances will get a little less broad as well.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

