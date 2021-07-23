Hot and Hazy Saturday, A Few Showers on Sunday

Friday night will be quiet and comfortable. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s with some spots in the upper 50s through McDowell and Wyoming counties. We will stay dry, but watch for areas of patchy fog through the evening and into Saturday. Don’t forget to take a peek at the sky. The Full Buck Moon will peak Friday night at 10:37 PM.

Saturday looks to stay dry too. We will also watch temperatures rise even more. Highs are back in the mid and upper 80s with the coalfields shooting for 90 degrees. If we were to see a shower on Saturday it would be very isolated in nature and along the West Virginia and Virginia border. Most of us will be dry, and hazy conditions are expected to return too. This means air quality will be poor once more.

Sunday, a slightly better chance for rain comes into play. Not much higher than the day before but a few more of us will get a free watering of our lawns and gardens throughout the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday, a decent amount of us will likely see rain at some point during the day as a cold front swings through the region. Some will come in the form of showers and for others, it will be in a thunderstorm but rain is rain at this point and we’ll take what we can get! Highs in the mid 80s are expected.

Tuesday dries out for us and leaves some of the humidity behind as our front exits. Highs still remain towards the 80s for most of us, but some higher elevations may end up just a bit cooler.

Wednesday a stray shower or two is possible through the afternoon but overall most should be dry and sunny. Highs stick to the low to mid-80s for most throughout the day. Humidity stays bearable for the time being here too.

Thursday, a better chance of a few showers across the higher terrain is possible through the heat of the day and thanks to a weak frontal boundary to our south. Chances remain on the lower side for now but could go up as we get closer and confidence increases.

In the extended forecast we look to run a little bit above average but it won’t be a scorcher by any means. Drier weather looks to be the trend through this period as well.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Dry overall. Hazy again. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Better chances for rain. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A shower or two, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Some occasional showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

A shower? Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry and seasonable. Highs in the 80s.

