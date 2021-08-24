Hot and humid from here on out

Today, another above-average day is in the works as high pressure maintains its influence over the area. We should stay mostly dry like the day before outside of a stray shower up along the mountains. Highs in the 80s and breaking 90s in the coalfields are likely.

Wednesday we continue to crank the heat with highs nearing the 90s for much of the region, parts of Wyoming and McDowell counties should be able to actually hit the 90s too. We’re fairly sunny but some marginally better rain chances arise during the afternoon hours. Only a few will see rain, but just keep an eye on the sky because it might just be you!

Thursday, as a cold front pivots around our strong blocking high we have our best chance at seeing rain for the week. For now, we aren’t keeping those chances very high, but as we get closer and confidence begins to increase there is a good chance they could go up. We remain hot regardless, back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday, as that front still lingers reasonably close to the two Virginias we keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. For the time being, the end of the workweek is not looking like a washout, but more a nuisance through the afternoon. Not to say we don’t still need the rain though! Highs remain in the 80s and 90s.

We’ll hold onto some chances for rain Saturday but they’re lower than the day before! Only a handful of us are expected to see some pop-up showers in the heat of the day. Speaking of which, it will be plenty hot. Highs are back into the 80s and 90s across much of the area.

Sunday, isolated showers remain in the forecast but just like Saturday chances are low you’ll encounter one. Highs are still just as high back into the 80s and 90s mixed in with still humid air.

Monday looks to bring some relief from the high temperatures as rain and cloud cover along a passing cold from begin to move in from the west. Highs will still top out in the 80s but the 90s are looking less likely as of now. Small but important improvements.

In the extended forecast, we see more chances for rain filter in and temperatures take a bit of a dive too as high pressure gets knocked away by an incoming system. We’ll have to see how this holds up but after the week ahead that’s forecasted this would be a welcome relief!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear and hot. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, storms linger. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible, cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.