Hot and Humid Monday through Wednesday

Monday, a few scattered showers and storms are expected by the afternoon hours as the heat and humidity make themseleves known again. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s for most with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day will be key today!

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday except we have a slightly lower chance of afternoon storms thanks to do some drier air moving in aloft. It will still be hot and humid right at the surface where we all are so keep in mind the day will still be fairly gross. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, our chances for rain start to rise rapidly as our front gets dislodged by a shift in the upper level pattern allowing it start heading in our direction. This will allow for more widespread rain and thunderstorms, meaning if you haven’t seen rain yet. You’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the mid 80s.

Thursday morning the cold front passes us by cooling us off for most of the day as the winds shift. Widespread rain from start to finish here will also be in the forecast for most. Rain could be heavy at times! Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Friday, we’re noticeably cooler and still fending off a few rain showers across the region especially through the morning hours. As our front slowly travels out to sea we begin to dry out in the second half of the day. Highs are in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday, highs remain in the mid 70s for most as clouds and the occasional chance of a shower remains in the forecast . A fresh wave of high pressure is trying to take control from the north at this point and should help to keep most of the unsettled weather at bay.

Sunday, highs make a slight rebound but we’re still falling below average for this time of year. We are significantly drier through than the past few days. Just an isolated shower is possible at this point. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

In the extended forecast we see the forecast flip back to above average temperatures. We’ll keep indications of drier weather in the forecast too, but keep in mind this is still subject to change this far out!

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, thunderstorms, humid. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain still possible. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry and milder. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Holding off on the rain. Highs in the 80s.