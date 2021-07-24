Hot and humid Saturday, few showers Sunday

Tonight will see a return of the hazy and milky skies due to the ongoing wildfires out towards our west and in Canada. It’ll make our sunset (and moonrise) appear red as we saw earlier in the week. We remain warm even after sunset with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thick valley and river fog is expected which could impact travel tonight through the pre-dawn hours.

Sunday, a slightly better chance for rain comes into play. Not much higher than the day before but a few more of us will get a free watering of our lawns and gardens throughout the afternoon. One or two pop-up storms could be strong as our norther viewing area is under a 1 out of 5 risk, or marginal risk for severe weather. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday, a decent amount of us will likely see rain at some point during the day as a cold front swings through the region. Some will come in the form of showers and for others, it will be in a thunderstorm but rain is rain at this point and we’ll take what we can get! Highs in the mid 80s are expected.



Humidity makes a return to start the week

Tuesday dries out for us and leaves some of the humidity behind as our front exits. Highs still remain towards the 80s for most of us, but some higher elevations may end up just a bit cooler.

Wednesday a stray shower or two is possible through the afternoon but overall most should be dry and sunny. Highs stick to the low to mid-80s for most throughout the day. Humidity stays bearable for the time being here too.

Thursday, a better chance of a few showers across the higher terrain is possible through the heat of the day and thanks to a weak frontal boundary to our south. Chances remain on the lower side for now but could go up as we get closer and confidence increases.

Friday looks to remain dry for most while slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. A few afternoon showers could be possible in the heat of the day which will fade after sunset.

In the extended forecast we look to run a little bit above average but it won’t be a scorcher by any means. Drier weather looks to be the trend through this period as well making our fire danger risks start to rise.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and Warm. Lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Better chances for rain. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A shower or two, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Some occasional showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

A shower? Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry and seasonable. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 80s, low 90s.

