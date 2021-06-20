Hot and Muggy Night Ahead

Happy Father’s Day to all our Dad out there today! Happy West Virginia Day to all our West Virginians near and Far! Oh, and Happy First Day of Summer to everyone in the Northern Hemisphere as well!

Tonight be sure to have an eye to the sky in case of an isolated thunderstorm mainly for our southern and eastern mountain counties. It’ll be another muggy and hazy night with some valley fog developing late. We’ll see any lingering showers come to an end through the overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. The “air you can wear” is back in force tonight.



The summer solstice will be observed at 11:31 pm tonight marking the beginning of Summer. Sunday will be the longest day and shortest night of the year. It’ll take about 6 months for us to get to the shortest day of the year in December.

Monday rain is in the forecast for the second half of the day as a cold front approaches from the west. To the south, we have the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Claudette. This will lead to a rainy evening and overnight for many, and during the day it will be hot and sticky for most. Highs will be back in the mid and upper 80s for most. There is a possibility of some strong to severe weather as the cold front makes its way through.

Tuesday our front continues to push through aided with an ample amount of moisture. It will be a wet morning filled with a few rumbles of thunder for everyone. Drier air tries to take control through the afternoon into evening bringing an end to the rain late Tuesday evening.



Wednesday is looking dry after a wet start to the workweek. High pressure returns to take a brief control over the region and much like the week before will lead to a bit of a cooler day since it’s dropping out of the north. Highs are expected to be in the 70s for most.

Thursday high pressure is still meandering around the region keeping us dry and sunny. Winds are shifting at this point to be more southerly tapping us into some warmer air, which should bring us back to the 80s for most.

Friday looks to bring back the unsettled weather once again as humidity and temperatures rise. We’ll start out dry with scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows start to trend back up as well giving us back the muggy overnights.

In the extended forecast we keep the unsettled pattern into next week with off again on again showers and temperatures remaining muggy and mild in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT:

A few isolated storms. Muggy, Hazy/Foggy night. Lows in the upper 60s & low 70s.

MONDAY:

AM Sun, Showers and Thunderstorms PM, some strong to severe. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Thunderstorms AM clearing PM. Highs near upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers Poss. PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and Hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.