SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles County in Virginia until 1:00am Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.



A watch means conditions are right for severe storms to develop. A line of storms in Southeastern Ohio capable of bringing severe weather to our region will continue to march southwest over the next few hours. This line of storms could bring damaging straight line winds, small hail, localized high water, and the risk of a quick spin-up tornado. Remain #WeatherAware until these storm move out or after 3am.

Tonight before midnight we are hot as temps slowly work their way back to the upper 60s. We are humid as well which won’t change for a few days. Storms are possible late night into the early morning Tuesday. These heat driven storms could pack a punch with damaging straight line winds and small hail.

Tonight’s severe risk is centered around a group of thunderstorms brewing in Indiana. This group will fan out into a line as the evening goes on and move southeast towards our region. In that time the will use up a lot of energy and weaken as they move down. These severe storms will still have the potential to pack a punch despite weakening so be sure to stay weather aware tonight.

Our main threat will be damaging straight line winds over a large area. Downed trees, power lines, and property damage can occur with winds in excess of 40mph. Heavy rain will reduce visibility and create ponding on roadways and rushing runoff. While the most damaging storms will be north of us, we will still see this line between midnight at 3am.

Tuesday, a lingering shower possible early but overall we clear up for the late morning into the afternoon. It’s another hot day as temps push the 90 degree mark. Humidity is climbing as well making the afternoon hazardous to some. Keep outdoor time limited between 10am-4pm and make sure to stay hydrated. A pop-up shower/storm not unlikely when heat and humidity get this high.

Wednesday is another day of heat and humidity with temps once again in the 90s. Mostly clear skies through the day will be interrupted with building clouds for the afternoon. Again, heat and humidity will fuel a few pop-up showers/storms.

Thursday ushers in a cold front to break the heat and humidity. Showers and storms, some strong to severe, could be possible through the late morning and early afternoon. Temps are still mild in the 80s due to more cloud cover. Rain is expected off and on all day long.

Friday we begin to get some relief from the heat and humidity. Highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. A lingering shower in the morning is possible but overall we clear out and cool down.

Saturday continues to cool down and humidity drops back to a more comfortable level. Highs still near average in the mid to upper 70s as high pressure builds in to keep us dry.

Sunday is another good day with sunshine and cooler temps. Highs in the mid 70s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions.

Monday we’ll start with sunshine but clouds will begin to filter back into the region. We start to warm back up to the 80s with rising humidity. A few shower possible for the overnight hours as our next rain maker pushes closer to our region for Tuesday.

Through the extended forecast we are working our way back to summer-like conditions with heat and humidity returning. Highs look to get back to the 90 degree mark. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolong outdoor time during the day, and keep a weather eye on the sky for pop-up storms.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



TONIGHT:

Muggy, stormy overnight. Lows in the upper 60s

TUESDAY:

Unsettled AM, clearing PM. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower/Storm PM. Highs in the 90s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storms possible all day. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Sunny, iso. shower late. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot, Sunny. Highs in the 90s



