Hot, Muggy & Dry Day, Strong Storms Tonight

Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for almost everyone. Humidity will be high as well, so it could feel even warmer than it actually is. The day itself is dry aside from an isolated storm during the late afternoon. Widespread storms look to hold off until the overnight hours and into Friday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the evening.

Thursday into Friday a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather exists for part of the area, strong damaging wind gusts will be the main concern, but our risk of seeing a brief spin-up is not zero in this situation either. A lot of this will have to do with the timing of the storms across our area, as of now timing lingers past sunset and into the overnight hours, but the overall environment for storms may remain favorable. The bigger threat is to our north as storms will weaken as they enter the area.

We also need to watch out for areas of high water Thursday night into Friday morning. While we aren’t going to see a lot of rain, any showers we do see could have heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding issues. A small flood potential is in place for the area.

Friday is cooler as the front passes, rain is expected at times in the morning with a few stray showers leftover into the afternoon. Humidity has also greatly decreased at this point as winds shift out of the northwest. Highs in the 80s are expected.

Saturday fully dries out with some sunshine on the way now that high pressure is in control. Highs hover towards the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Showers are possible late into the night.

Sunday we heat back up into the mid-80s and humidity begins to rise a bit more through the day. A few showers are expected, mainly through the afternoon as another front pushes its way by.

Monday, a few lingering morning showers are possible otherwise we dry out and clear up through the day bringing some sun back into the region. Highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, leading to a comfortable start to the workweek.

Tuesday another quick round of showers and storms through the afternoon is possible as low pressure and its associated front stall along the east coast. Highs hover to the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Breaks in the clouds will be needed to push us all to the 80s.

Wednesday will be more of the same with chances of afternoon showers and storms possible. Not for everyone and not all day and we remain cooler with highs in the upper 70s for most. A few 80s for the coalfields won’t be out of the realm of possibility.

In the extended forecast signals for cooler weather are beginning to show we still end up near average or just slightly above but it certainly won’t be as hot as it has been during the month of July as August begins.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TODAY:

Dry for most of the day. Late strong to severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain early, lingering showers. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain early. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Hot again with PM showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Iso. PM showers. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scat. PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.