Hot to End the Week

Thursday we start to crank up the heat, this is the first of many days we can say that for in the extended forecast. With high pressure and large ridge building in from the south, not only will we see the heat in the forecast but we also see our first chance at an extended dry period (outside of a few isolated showers). A welcome sight to start out July with. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s across the entire area.

Tonight we don’t see much except for clear skies and temperatures dropping back into the low to mid 60’s. Some valley fog is to be expected once again namely across the coal fields. Overall it will be a pretty standard summer night.

Friday we keep the mercury climbing with many falling into the mid-80’s for highs. It will be a dry and sunny day. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated if you are getting an early start on 4th of July celebrations.

This weekend we see see what could be one of the hottest days we’ve seen yet across the two Virginias. The 4th of July looks to be as hot as a firecracker with highs in the upper 80’s and the low 90’s even in some areas. With heat like that around we could see the possibility of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast but for nearly everyone the day should be plenty dry. Just make sure you grab the sunscreen, and stay hydrated!

Sunday looks to fall a little cooler than the day before but still plenty warm and above average with highs in the mid to upper 80’s for most. A better chance of some showers and a few rumbles of thunder return to the forecast but it’s still looking like only a handful of us will see them.

Next week to start out is looking hot and unsettled. With temperatures shooting into the mid and upper 80’s for most all the atmosphere needs is a little moisture to get some afternoon thunderstorms going. That’s going to be case pretty much every day next week. We’ll have to watch our humidity each day and keep an eye to the sky for sure.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



