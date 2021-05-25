Hot Today, Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

Tuesday, showers, and storms are still possible through much of the day with temperatures remaining above average. We’ll have more hours of dry conditions than rain as high pressure tries to move back in but a good day to keep the rain gear handy just in case. Much of the area will see temps in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Lows trending warmer as well in the low 60s.

With high heat and humidity today, it’s important to remain cautious during outdoor activities today. Any strenuous outdoor activities, exercise, heavy lifting, etc… should be kept limited especially from 10 am to 4 pm! Staying hydrated, and wearing sunscreen will also help to alleviate some of the burdens.

Wednesday we run the risk of a few strong storms across the region as our heat and humidity driven storms get a boost from a passing cold front. Any if not all of the severe weather is anticipated off to our north and west but, that doesn’t completely put us in the clear for one or two storms sliding into our area. Gusty winds, small hail and a brief spin-up for a tornado all remain possible, through the the evening and into early Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, these storms might coincide with the “Super Flower Blood Moon” which features a partial lunar eclipse beginning at 5:44am on Thursday morning. We might see enough clearing to be able to see it but it will be a close call.

Thursday will see more in the way of dry times but still a risk of an isolated shower and hot with afternoon temps reaching the mid-80s. We’ll see our shower risk diminish into Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday will see more sun than showers in the early parts of the day but rain chances increase into the late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and cooler temps our way. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain sticks around into the overnight hours into Saturday morning with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler but showers and storms will diminish into the afternoon to a more scattered chance. We’ll have a mix of sun, clouds, and leftover showers and it’ll feel cooler than the last few days with afternoon temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows feeling comfy in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday we’ll begin to fully dry out for the second half of the weekend with temperatures moderating out into the mid and upper 60s. A little cool for this time of year but after such a hot week previously it will be a little refreshing.

Monday, we keep dry as high pressure settles in for much of the region. Highs are set to return to more seasonable levels too in the low 70s.

In the extended forecast we stay near or above average temperature wise for most of it along with dry weather remaining thanks to high pressure.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TUESDAY:

Hot and muggy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some more storms. Still some sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunder in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms move back in, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

More sun, iso. shower. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Shower chances remain. Highs in the 70s.