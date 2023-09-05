Tonight provides mostly clear skies with patchy fog once again possible with light wind. Temperatures will fall back once again into the lower 60s for lows.

Wednesday will be dry for most of the day, but from dinnertime and later, a couple of isolated storms will be possible with our next storm system approaching. Most of us will be dry until Thursday, but one or two towns will see a late day shower, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Clouds will be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system during the afternoon Wednesday.

Thursday sees an increase in the chance for rain showers, with a front pushing through. Scattered showers, with perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible under generally mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Friday continues the chances for a couple of isolated showers as a weak cut-off low moves into the Shenandoah & Blue Ridge mountain regions. The proximity of this system will give us the chance for a few scattered showers Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday continues the chances for a few scattered showers that pesky low pressure system meandering around in Virginia. Once again, the low pressure system being close by will give us chances for showers during the day with the energy from the sun. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday brings the risk for a brief sprinkle or two, but high pressure looks to nose in later in the day, which will should provide drier conditions for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday looks dry with high pressure in control and highs seasonal for this time of year in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday brings the risk for an isolated shower with a weak system nearby. With that said, most of us will be dry, with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be near seasonal to slightly below seasonal for this time of year in the 70s to around 80 degrees generally. With that being said, we are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A few scattered showers and storms at times. Mostly cloudy, highs near 80.

FRIDAY

A few isolated showers. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Shower chances continue, plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

A stray sprinkle or two, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Nice! Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.