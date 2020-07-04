Hottest Day of the Year Ahead

This weekend we see see what could be one of the hottest days we’ve seen yet across the two Virginias. The 4th of July looks to be as hot as a firecracker with highs in the upper 80’s and the low 90’s even in some areas. With heat like that around we could see the possibility of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast but for nearly everyone the day should be plenty dry. Just make sure you grab the sunscreen, and stay hydrated!

Sunday looks to be warm and above average with highs in the mid to upper 80’s for most. A better chance of some showers and a few rumbles of thunder return to the forecast but it’s still looking like only a handful of us will see them. The best chance for storms will be east of I 77. Severe weather doesn’t look very likely at this time.

Monday to start the workweek we keep things hot and unsettled across the region. Highs will climb back to the mid and upper 80’s for a lot of us, and we see the chance of some afternoon showers and storms to make an appearance. Overnight Monday temperatures make their return to the low and mid 60’s as skies clear out past sunset.

Tuesday and the rest of the ensuing workweek look to mimic Monday with highs in the 80’s and some afternoon showers and storms possible. These hot and unsettled conditions look to stick around into next weekend as well, summer looks like it is here to stay!

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



4th OF JULY:

Looking dry and hot! Highs in the mid to upper 80s even some 90s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around mid 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a shower. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.