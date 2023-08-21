Tonight brings in a bit more humidity as we really begin to set into our summertime pattern. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight, with otherwise partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 60s.

Tuesday sees a drop in our humidity slightly in the afternoon, as a light northerly breeze kicks in behind a weak front. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s in what will be a pleasant day overall.

Wednesday is when the heat begins to crank, as an upper-level ridge places itself near our region. Around this upper-level ridge, scattered showers and storms will develop along a warm front, also known as the “Ring of Fire” and our upper-level high pressure system will be just far enough away to where a few of us could see a couple of storms. Otherwise, it’s hot, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday continues the chances for a few storms with that weak frontal boundary nearby. If anything, these storms will be heat busters in the afternoon as many of us will make a run at 90 degrees. Our hottest temperature so far in Beckley is 88 degrees and the hottest in Bluefield is 86 degrees – both of these values will be vulnerable to being broken with the heat around Thursday into Friday.

Friday keeps the heat cranking, but a weak cold front to our northwest will provide some relief for the weekend. Other than an isolated storm or two, it will be yet another hot day in southern West Virginia, with highs around 90.

Saturday is slightly cooler a cold front passing through. An area of low-pressure riding along that passing front to our south may be close enough to pop an isolated shower or two, but most of us will be dry, with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday is a great looking day overall, with high pressure setting in to our north. As a result, partly sunny conditions are expected with highs in the middle 80s and lower humidity.

Monday brings back the chances for a few isolated storms with a weak trough scooting through. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a toasty pattern that looks to continue in southern West Virginia toward the end of the month of August. High temperatures look to remain in the 80s as we push through the back half of summer and the kiddos return to school. We’re still watching a very active Atlantic hurricane season for the possibility of changes in our long-range forecasts so if you have big plans in the next 2 weeks, watch the forecasts closely!

