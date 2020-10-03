How to protect pets during cold weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Winter is right around the corner for the two Virginias and cold weather can be hard on our pets, which is why it is important to keep them in mind when the temperatures fall at night.

Tori Meador at the Raleigh County Humane Society said people should bring their pets inside during cold winter nights. If people cannot bring them in, there are a few things they can do to help keep them warm and safe.

“Need some straw or like a heating pad, or like an enclosed space that they can definitely keep the warmth in that way they won’t freeze to death or anything like that,” Meador said.

Meador also said it is important to keep your pets safe from the cold otherwise they could catch hypothermia or freeze, especially cats. She also reminded people to check their cars for animals on cold mornings.

“Definitely recommend before you start your car in the mornings bang on your hood a couple of times, I mean not super hard to dent your car or anything, but definitely give it a couple of taps to scary any stray cats or anything like that out,” Meador said