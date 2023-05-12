Tonight, a few scattered downpours will continue to meander about the region, with a stalled frontal boundary nearby. This setup is creating more of a summer-like environment, with muggy conditions as temperatures only drop to around 60 degrees.

Saturday looks like the best chance for rain over the next several, as our stalled front nearby continues to remain close by. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely at times and if enough sunshine can present itself, one or two storms could be on the strong side, with strong wind gusts being the primary threat, along with the threat for localized heavy rainfall. Be prepared for wet roadways abruptly if you plan to be driving. There will still be some dry time, with high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will be the wetter of the two days, so pack the umbrella if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time!

Mother’s Day, unlike Saturday, presents drier conditions, with high pressure seeping into the region from the north. Though an isolated shower is possible, most of the day is looking dry, with a good bit of sunshine and high temperatures rebounding into the middle 70s.

Monday brings back the chances for rain and this day in generally looks pretty gloomy to begin with, as clouds will dominate our skies to start the work week. By the afternoon, the sunshine will return and the showers will lessen in coverage. With the clouds through the first half of the day, temperatures will struggle to jump, as highs reach around 70.

Tuesday looks to be another day full of sunshine with high pressure once again in control to our north. With a northerly flow persisting, high temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s, which is pretty close to our normal high of 71 for this time of year.

Wednesday continues to keep high pressure up to our north, which will keep the seasonal and sunny weather in store for the two Virginias, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday provides one more day of mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the middle 70s – that’s a nice stretch of weather!

Friday finally looks to bring a few isolated storms back into the picture with a storm system approaching, which will bring some showers and storms into the region for the overnight. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, next week looks to feature near seasonal weather, with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It’s a very enjoyable stretch of weather overall ahead, with highs very comfortable for most folks’ standards and relatively low humidity. High pressure will shift to our east for the end of next week, which will spell warmer and more humid air back into the region. This will then introduce the chance for a few pop-up summer-like downpours during the end of the work week and into next weekend.

TONIGHT

Scattered downpours. A bit muggy! Lows around 60.

SATURDAY

Scattered storms likely at times. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Couple of isolated showers, a lot of dry time! Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, beautiful day! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies, still dry! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few isolated storms. Warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower or two. Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.