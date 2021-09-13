Humid but dry start to Monday

Monday, another mild and dry day is expected. Plenty of sunshine and a south-westerly wind should get us into the upper 70s and the low 80s for most. Hazy skies will be noticeable once again, as our upper-level pattern has slid some of the wildfire smoke from out west back above our heads. This can help to limit our afternoon highs!

Tuesday, another pleasant day is expected as high pressure holds on. Highs should be able to climb a little higher into the 80s than the day before, but most should plan on being in the low to mid-80s. Clouds will slowly begin to build in throughout the day indicating a shift in our weather is on the way.

Wednesday, a cold front moving towards us from the west is going to meet up with a humid airmass rising from the south courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas. This will help to spark up rain across the region, a few thunderstorms will accompany this too. Right now severe weather does not likely, but we can’t rule out one or two storms with some unusually gusty winds.

Thursday, rain, heavy at times, is expected across much of the region as our cold front pushes through and abundant southern moisture remains in play. A few rumbles of thunder and some gusty winds will accompany the rain as well. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Friday, as the front passes and falls apart we’ll be left with all the humidity we had the past few days but considerably less rain. Clouds will still be abundant and few showers will still make themselves known hidden in the overcast skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday, scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected as highs climb into the 80s and we see a bit more in the way of sunshine. The other helpful factor for these pop-up showers will be dewpoints in the upper 60s. Meaning, not only will it be unusually warm for this time of year, it will be unusually humid too.

Sunday, meandering showers and storms will be possible once again in the afternoon hours. Slow-moving heavy downpours will be a concern as, at this point, most of the atmosphere is under the influence of high pressure. This means there are no winds higher up to push storms one way or another. Highs in the low 80s are expected.

In the extended forecast, afternoon showers and storms continue to linger as we remain in a fairly stagnant weather pattern. Highs remain at or near the 80s as well with no relief from the oppressive humidity either.

