Friday, a humid morning warms quickly into the 70s by lunch. As clouds increase showers become likely by mid day followed by scattered thunderstorms. The kicker for us is how much cloud cover and how much sunshine one sees today will affect how hot you’ll get. More clouds temps will stay around the mid to upper 60s, more sunshine we’ll push into the mid to upper 70s. Giving insight to the scattered nature of the showers and storms we’ll see later this evening.

Just in time for the evening commute, showers turn to thunderstorms and scatter downpours. Enough rain locally in places to cause delays and slowdowns for the commute. Runoff will be the worst of the high water issues along with poor drainage areas that have trouble in downpour situations. As our evening turns to night, rumbles will begin to fade to showers with most drying out in the early pre-dawn hours Saturday. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday morning is a damp, foggy, and humid morning with temps already in the 60s. It won’t take much to spark showers in the mid-morning hours with thunderstorms and downpours returning by lunchtime. Scattered in nature, showers and thunderstorms persist for the entire day well into the overnight hours. Highs are hurt by less sunshine in the low to mid 70s.

Mother’s Day, Sunday keeps the humid feel with temps in the 50s to start. Some dry hours will help brunch plans but keep the umbrella close. Shower risks return for the afternoon but quickly fade for the evening. Dinner plans host a few isolated light showers as we begin to dry out for Sunday night. Highs in the low to mid 70s as clouds will be pretty stubborn the entire day.

Monday is another soggy day as showers roam the area. Scattered in nature, all will see rain throughout the day. We’ll start to see small improvements Monday night. Highs for the day remain in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday the slow clearing from Monday continues and by mid-morning more sunshine than clouds will lead to a nice day. Still a damp and chilly morning but we warm up into the mid 70s. A day that will feel nice in the afternoon sun.

Wednesday looks to be a fantastic day with temps pushing into the 70s and low humidity making for a comfortable afternoon. A good day for some outdoor chores.

Thursday we continue to the nice stretch as lower humidity, sunshine, and light breezes keep up moving up from a brisk morning into a comfortable afternoon with the 70s.

In your extended forecast, we look to stay in the 70s but showers and spring thunderstorms loom for the weekend. No real pattern change in our jet stream expected so the on again off again rain chances will continue through much of the middle of May.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. PM showers/t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers/rumbles throughout the day. Highs in the 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY

Off & on showers early, isolated risk PM. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Showers off and on. Slow clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Clearing. Sunshine returns PM. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and comfy. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine, touch warmer. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Nice start. PM storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers/t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Showers remain. Highs in the 70s.