Tonight is another cold night across the region! We’ll see temperatures dip back into the upper 30s – patchy areas of frost will be possible over the WV mountains once again, so bundle up if you’re planning on heading out in the morning.

Thursday we start to see the thermometer move in the opposite direction than that last few days! Abundant sunshine and a warmer upper-level pattern will jump us back up into the lower 60s. With a little less breeze than we’ve experienced the last couple of days, those low 60s will feel good!

Friday will still be below average for many of us as we start the day with mostly clear conditions. We’ll see highs jump up into the middle 60s. Clouds build in late afternoon and evening as we expect the remnants of Ian to continue to approach and push their way north. A late evening shower or two can’t be ruled out toward the southeastern counties like Monroe, Bland, & Giles with all of us seeing showers by the early morning – most of us will be fine for high school football!

Saturday will be a soggy day as the remnants of Ian push into our region from south to north. Showers, some of which could be steady at times, will be a safe bet throughout the day given Ian stays on track. Without much of a western push, Ian looks to hang around our region for a few days. Highs will be stuck around 60.

Sunday features the remnants of Ian over the two-Virginias bringing scattered showers. Localized high water in troublesome areas possible with repeated rounds of showers but overall, we should fare well in this regard. Highs will still be cool around 60 degrees.

Monday keeps the remnants of Ian around, so more scattered showers are a good bet, with highs around 60 – yet another cool day considering we should be around 70! For the duration of Ian, we’re expecting 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally heavier rainfall totals possible.

Tuesday the eastern mountains will hold on to a shower or two in the morning as Ian makes its way out. High pressure is helping kick Ian to the coast so most of us west to east will enjoy the return of sunshine as the day progresses. Just don’t expect much help temperature-wise with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday finally sees the sunshine return! Much nicer overall, with highs in the middle 60s.

In your extended forecast temperatures look to remain below average but at least we aren’t seeing any indications of bitterly cold conditions. Fall-like weather looks to continue with a slight warm-up by the end of next week. Perhaps we could get CLOSE to 70 degrees by high school football for the following week.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold! Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & cool. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start, PM clouds with a stray shower or two south. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely, steady at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, steady at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Off and on showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

AM showers clear out by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs around 70.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and remaining dry for now! Highs in the lower 70s.