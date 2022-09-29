We’ll begin the day Friday dry but it does look a bit wet for high school football as Hurricane Ian will be pushing from south to north. I’d grab the ponchos to play it safe, as a few scattered showers will be possible by the time we head into the second half – it will not be a super soaker event by any stretch, but it could be enough rain to get the roads wet. It WILL be a wet go as we head into this weekend with Hurricane Ian’s remnants hanging around here for a little while.

Saturday will be a soggy day as the remnants of Ian push into our region from south to north. Showers, some of which could be steady at times, will be a safe bet throughout the day given Ian stays on track. Without much of a western push, Ian looks to hang around our region for a couple of days. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday continues to feature the remnants of Ian over the two-Virginias bringing scattered showers. Localized high water in troublesome areas are possible with repeated rounds of showers but overall, we should fare well in this regard. Highs will still be cool in the upper 50s.

All in all, expect 1 to 2 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian’s remnants, though locally heavier amounts can’t be ruled out, which could cause some isolated localized flooding issues. The threat is low overall but it’s something we will continue to watch for.

Monday does look a bit drier, with just a few light showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s with clearing skies late.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine, which will be welcomed! Highs will rebound a bit too into the middle 60s.

Wednesday features more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday is dry once again and comfortable, with highs near 70.

Friday will be cooler behind a weak cold front but I think we’ll see sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday does look dry once again and slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 60s.

In your extended forecast temperatures look to remain below average overall as a fall-like pattern looks to continue over the eastern half of the country for next week into the following week. It is a drier pattern taking shape, which will be good news for folks as the leaf peeping season really begins to take hold in the region. Overall, it’s not a bad setup ahead beyond the remnants of Ian!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly again with lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds with showers likely by the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely, steady at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, steady at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs around 60.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny but cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Clearing skies. Highs in the middle 60s.