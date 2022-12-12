Tonight is a quiet evening on the way, with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be chilly with a light breeze and temperatures down in the middle 20s.

Tuesday is another quiet day and it’s warmer! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the middle to upper 40s – not bad for the second week of December!

Wednesday gets a bit interesting with a warm front lifting through the area in association with an area of low pressure across the Midwest. A setup for cold air damming is favorable, which means though it’ll be warm enough for just rain Wednesday, atmosphere profiles will likely support rain switching to freezing rain over the eastern slopes of the West Virginia mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday.

There is the potential for some impressive ice accumulations – with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accretion not out of the realm of possibility. As for our area, this primarily will threaten portions of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, but more analyzing will be completed Tuesday to see which areas in particular will be under threat for ice. Elsewhere, it’s just a cold rain Wednesday into Wednesday night with highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday continues the freezing rain threat over the eastern slopes of the West Virginia mountains through midday, with a cold rain elsewhere. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Friday is a mostly cloudy and gloomy day on the way, similar to what we experienced on Monday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday is partly sunny but chilly! A cold northwest flow behind a dry cold front will bring a Christmas-like feel, with high temperatures only around freezing.

Sunday remains cold, with mostly sunny skies and highs around freezing with high pressure in control.

Monday is also partly sunny but remaining a bit chilly, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Looking ahead, there are signs of yet even colder air lurking as we head toward the few days leading up to Christmas Day. Though no real snowmakers look to be making an impact for the holiday at this point, a cold arctic air mass looks to dive in from Canada around the 23rd of December – which very well could put high temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas only in the 20s or 30s. We’ll continue to monitor!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny. A bit warmer! Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s – this will likely transition to freezing rain for the eastern slopes of the WV mountains Wednesday night into Thursday!

THURSDAY

Morning freezing rain over the eastern slopes of the WV mountains. Otherwise, a cold rain elsewhere. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and much colder! Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and remaining cold. Highs around freezing.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny but cold! Highs in the upper 20s.