Icy and Cold Tonight

A Flood Warning remains in effect for Pocahontas County Until 7:45 PM. Flooding of creeks and streams through the warned areas is likely.

Friday night will be a bitter cold one. Temperatures will drop into the teens and wind chill values will be in the single digits or near zero. Watch for light snow and light ice accumulations for the first half of the evening before we clear out. A re-freeze is very likely tonight, so untreated roads will likely be slick as anything that is wet can ice back up.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature-wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours but clouds are likely to build through the evening hours as a system forms off to our south. We may see a few stray snow showers across the southern edge of our region at most.

Monday we’ll clear out as high pressure settles in across the region bringing in sunshine and a more seasonable day overall. A good day to get outside if you can! Highs will be into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday doesn’t bring much fanfare with it either, just more clear skies and winds out of the south. A few stray flurries could be possible in the mountains but otherwise, there won’t be much to come out of it. Highs remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high-pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and wind more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the 40s are expected.

Thursday, we have a shot at some more interesting weather poking its head in some rain and snow is looking more likely on the horizon for right now. Overall the risk is on the lower end but it does bear watching through the next few days.

Through the extended forecast we’ll have to watch Friday for a continuation of our potential storm on Thursday. Otherwise, we look to remain fairly dry across the region. General trends do put temperatures on the decline through this time frame too!

TONIGHT:

Cold! Watch for re-freeze on untreated roadways. Light snow or ice accumulations. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY:

Cold, drier. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds, some sun. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Breaks of sun. Highs in the 30s.