Icy conditions tonight into Sunday, another winter storm starts the week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers and Mercer counties through noon on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Fayette, eastern Raleigh and Pocahontas counties until 7 AM Sunday.

Advisories as of 4:54pm 2/13/21.

Tonight, slick conditions remain a concern throughout the two Virginias. Freezing drizzle and fog overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning look to bring a fresh glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion. The further east you are, the better your potential for ice. While this doesn’t typically result in major issues, slippery roads, slippery sidewalks and porches and well as isolated power outages are still possible. Widespread power outages shouldn’t be a concern in our area.

Ice hasn’t melted from trees and driveways for many in our region, so this extra glaze to tenth of an inch is quite unwelcome.

A morning sleet or snow shower is possible on Sunday, and drizzly conditions will linger for some of us throughout the day. Clouds will continue to make things gloomy and highs will only make it into the low to mid 30s. Lows overnight will drop below freezing, allowing for everything to freeze up once again. Slick spots should be anticipated heading into Monday.

The Sunday forecast looks gloomy.

Monday will begin with rain showers for most of us, though higher elevations may see some wintry mix. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. As temperatures drop late Monday, ice, sleet, and snow accumulations are possible with this latest storm that will move through the region. This is just lining us up to another mess of an evening commute. Overnight, snow/sleet/icy conditions will continue with lows in the upper 20s.

Current look at Predictor for Monday night. Posted 2/13/21 at 5:41pm

Tuesday we deal with part two of our storm from Monday. Most of it will move through during the morning hours making for a tough start to the day. More of the same with a mixed bag of precipitation and icy travel should be anticipated. Ice accumulations could be significant just off to the west of our area, so we will need to watch this closely. As we head towards the afternoon at least we will slowly begin to dry out.

Wednesday we catch a break as high pressure moves in and gives us time to breathe and recover from what seems like almost non-stop storms. Highs will be a little below average but still above freezing for most.

Thursday, we jump right into the fire with another storm arriving early. For now we’re holding onto the threat of rain during the first part of this storm when warm air surges in with it, and mixed precipitation/snow is not out of the question at this point. This time our main concern will be the flood potential. We will have to keep an eye on rivers, streams and creeks during the day. By Friday morning a few lingering snow showers will be possible before we start to dry out for the weekend which will bring below average temperatures.

I am holding a grudge against that groundhog.

I am holding a grudge against that groundhog.



TONIGHT:

Wintry mix with ice accretion possible. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some freezing drizzle or sleet possible early, then lingering clouds and drizzle/rain showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled once again, rain to wintry mix expected. Watch for dangerous travel by the evening. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow and possibly ice likely through the first part of the day. Dangerous travel in the morning. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible late. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix or snow early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Cloudy remain. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.