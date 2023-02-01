Wednesday starts with freezing rain and snow very early in the morning which will impact the morning commute. Most main roads (interstates/state highways) should be treated by mid morning but secondary roads will be VERY slick. Even when roads are treated, temps are in the 20s most of the morning so icy spots will still exist. Drive carefully, disable cruise control, use lanes most traveled for safety, and don’t be in a hurry. It only takes one second to lose control. Better travel conditions by the afternoon before sunset as sunshine will help melt roads. By tonight, all should be dry but temps back into the teens and twenties will keep roads icy once again.

GROUNDHOG DAY, Thursday we look to remain warm enough for rain showers but instances of patchy black ice or freezing rain is possible in the higher elevations early on. Temps work their way up above the freezing mark for all by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Showers will finally begin to exit for good as high pressure regains control Thursday night. Expect a few windy hours as cold air rushes in dropping overnight temps into the teens and 20s. Patch black ice will certainly be a safe bet into Friday morning.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air pushes in from the northwest. Colder, sure, but at least our gloomy run is coming to an end. Despite more sunshine through the day, blustery northwest winds will keep us chilly with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will certainly be an issue as well so not exactly a great improvement.

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start will warm up through the day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. About where we should be this time of year. Clouds will thicken up by late Saturday night as another messy system is looking likely for Sunday.

Sunday will be a mixed bag kind of day with snow showers for the mountains early with rain showers for all by the afternoon. Highs for the day push the 40 degree mark before falling after sunset. Freezing rain and snow showers Sunday night will make for slick travel as will black ice Sunday overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday holds the chance for a few mountain flurries and the cold feel stick around most of the morning. Patch black ice is a safe bet but we’ll warm up during the day with sunshine to help clear roads up. Highs pushing into the 40s once again.

Tuesday will start dry with sunshine as we work our way up from the upper 30s to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with rain showers late overnight into our Wednesday morning.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warm up is looking likely for the early part of February. However, the on again, off again line up of storm systems looks to keep us soggy. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major, (or minor for that matter,) snow event.

WEDNESDAY

Snow & Freezing rain early then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s

GROUNDHOG DAY, THURSDAY

Brief early snow. Clearing PM Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Mix sun & clouds. Still chilly. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow to freezing rain to rain back to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mtn snow flurries, clearing PM. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Dry with more sunshine Clouds late. Highs is the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Few clouds, showers late. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sct. Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.