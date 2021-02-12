Icy start to the day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, WYOMING, MCDOWELL RALEIGH AND FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 12PM FRIDAY

This morning, travel will be hazardous. Especially along side and back roads. Those are the most likely to still have ice on them this morning. This is also for fair warning, getting out the door is going to take time today, your driveway, stairs and car especially if you live south of I-64 will be covered in ice. Make sure you completely clear your car of ice before hitting the road. That includes, mirrors, headlights, windows, and your roof!

On the plus side for the rest of the day we begin to dry out. Patchy freezing drizzle is likely to put a fresh glaze on elevated surfaces through the morning but that should shut down by the time we head into the afternoon. Some should be able to break the freezing mark, that with some breaks in the clouds should help melt some of the ice during the day, but it will freeze back up again once night falls.

Saturday we’re right back into the game with another storm making it’s way into the region. For a lot of us this will be a mainly rain event, that will include those along and west of of I-77. For those to the east of I-77, a wedge of cold air will be in place east of the mountains which once again brings the risk of seeing some freezing rain, sleet and snow to some high elevation points. Snow accumulations look minimal, but travel will still be slow throughout the day thanks to the ice.

A morning snow shower is possible on Sunday before we dry out heading into the afternoon. We will have a hard time shaking some of the cloud coverage and temperatures will be cooler in the low 30s. Lows overnight will drop below freezing, allowing for everything to freeze up once again. Slick spots should be anticipated heading into Monday.

Monday we start out dry but by the afternoon and evening we watch our next system begin to approach the area. This will be another southern storm much like the last two we had to deal with, meaning more warm air moves in with it. This is just lining us up to another mess of an evening commute. Snow/sleet in the mountains, with more rain and maybe some pockets of freezing rain past sunset for the low elevations.

Tuesday we deal with part two of our storm from Monday. Most of it will move through during the morning hours making for a tough start to the day. More of the same with a mixed bag of precipitation and icy travel should be anticipated. As we head towards the afternoon at least we will slowly begin to dry out.

Wednesday we catch a break as high pressure moves in and gives us time to breathe and recover from what seems like almost non-stop storms. Highs will be a little below average but still above freezing for most.

Thursday, we jump right into the fire with another storm arriving early. For now we’re holding onto the threat of rain during the first part of this storm when warm air surges in with it. Eventually colder air will win out later in the day and start changing us over to more of a wintry mix and eventually snow. It will be another mess of a storm for sure.

In the extended forecast, stormier weather holds on into Friday before we fully dry out heading into the weekend. For the most part temperatures look to be below average through this period.

FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain possible early, then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible in the morning. Then drying out. with highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Unsettled once again, wintry mix expected. Highs in the 30s

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 40s

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.