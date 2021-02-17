Impactful Winter Storm Tomorrow

A WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 7PM TONIGHT FOR ALL COUNTIES AND GOES UNTIL 1AM FRIDAY FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL; UNTIL 5AM FRIDAY FOR WYOMING AND MCDOWELL; UNTIL 10AM FRIDAY FOR POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH AND FAYETTE

Wednesday we get a chance to dry out and take a break from back to back storm systems. We’ll see sun at times, though likely there will be more clouds overall. Highs will reach into the upper 30s, still below average but a bit better than Tuesday. Our next storm moves in as we approach the midnight hour.

Thursday is going to be a mess. For now, all types of precipitation are expected to fall at various times throughout the day; this includes, rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Precipitation will move in early on Thursday, so for those who want to get a jump on it we’d recommend treating your driveway/stairs Wednesday night.

Snowfall totals looks to be in the range of 3-6″ for a majority of the area, with higher totals up to the mountains (possibly a foot in the high peaks), and some lesser amounts to the south and east due to mixing and terrain.

Snow isn’t what you should be worried about with this system though. Ice accumulations are what will cause power outages and bring down trees. Anything over 0.25″ is considered significant icing and there is a high potential that some parts of our area will see at least that much.

Make sure you have a plan in place with your family, both immediate and extended in the event of a power outage. Plan to check in with elderly and disabled neighbors as well, they may need help either staying warm or just in general trying to attend to damage! We recommend having blankets, at least a gallon of water per person per day, some non-perishable food, flashlights, a battery operated radio, and a power brick to charge your phone. If you happen to have a generator, make sure it is in proper working order, you have gasoline, and just remember DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. All generators should be at least 20 feet away from your house.

Friday, colder air settles in behind Thursdays storm. Some lingering moisture will be turned into upslope snow showers throughout the day time and could pose some lasting issues with slick travel. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Saturday we dry out and get another rare chance to breathe with no precipitation in the forecast. A good chance at some sun exists for the first half of the weekend too. Despite all the positives of the day we are really getting a good dose of colder air it looks like so most won’t even break the 20s for highs!

Sunday isn’t looking to bad either with mostly quiet weather still expected. We will likely see clouds begin to thicken up by the second half of the day, but any precipitation will hold off into Monday it looks like. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Monday, we see our next round of weather pop it’s head in. When the rain starts during the day will be fairly key since if it starts early we could deal with some ice first then transition to just rain later in the day, or if it starts later (after we’ve warmed up) we could just be looking at plain rain. For this storm there’s still plenty of time to go so check back often!

In the extended forecast, we’re finally looking a little quieter towards the end of February. For the most part temperatures are trending to be near average as well, so while we have to say this cautiously…it looks like things are looking up!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. A mess of everything. Definitely something to watch. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix or snow early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, but quieter. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A few chances for some showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.