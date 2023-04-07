Tonight features overcast conditions with showers exiting from northwest to southeast. Temperatures won’t drop much, with lows in the upper 30s. We could even have a very light wintry mix briefly over the highland peaks! Slick roads are not expected.

Saturday is an overcast day, which will keep temperatures pinned down, but other than a brief stray sprinkle or two possible in our Virginia counties, it’s a cool November-like but dry day with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Sunday looks to provide plenty of sunshine to the region area-wide! We’re looking at high pressure taking control. It’ll be up to our north, so that northerly flow will still be just a touch cool still, but overall, a very seasonal day. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Monday is trending drier! Though we’ll have a front scooting on through, it doesn’t look like there is going to be much moisture with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as a result! High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The overall dominant feature for this week will be an upper level ridge, which will help keep us dry – and eventually warm us up.

Tuesday is also trending drier, with an area of high pressure over Delmarva kicking up a southerly flow – this means a warmer pattern once again looks to be moving into the region as the warm April trend continues. High temperatures will pop back up into the middle 60s.

Wednesday keeps high pressure off to our east in the Atlantic, which will keep the doors to warmer weather around in the region! This will enable our temperatures to jump back up to around 70 degrees.

Thursday continues the dry pattern ahead, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures continuing to warm with high pressure in control still. It’s a beautiful day overall, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Friday brings an isolated shot at a couple of sprinkles but it’s a mostly dry day, with highs around 70.

Looking ahead, the overall trend looks to return to slightly above average conditions through the middle part of the month, as an upper-level ridge begins taking shape across the middle and eastern sections of the country. This should help alleviate the poignant strong storm systems we’ve experienced recently in our region… and warm us up! Conditions are looking pretty dry for much of next week – keep in mind that this is a dangerous time of the year for brush fires. We are in spring fire season – don’t forget that burning is not permitted for a majority of the daytime!

TONIGHT

A few sprinkles early, otherwise overcast. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Stray sprinkle south, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – a beautiful end to the weekend. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Warm once again, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few sprinkles possible. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers still possible but mild. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy but drier. Highs in the 60s.