Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
COVID-19
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
Video Center
Top Stories
State-sanctioned report tells of sexual assault, racism at Virginia Military Institute
Top Stories
Walmart extending hours that were cut during pandemic
Top Stories
The Latest: Oslo virus surge linked to high school parties
Amazon announces the date for Prime Day 2021
Video
2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station
Eye exams seek to improve outlook for rural Romanian kids
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Showers Today, Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow
Video
Top Stories
Cloudy Night, Rain Chances Return Wednesday
Video
Warmer Today, Clouds Return Tonight
Video
Turning Up the Heat
Video
Dry and Sunny for Memorial Day
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Hero of the Day
Senior Spotlight: Class of 2021
Contest Winners
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Auto Racing
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Paralympic champion swimmer wins prestigious Spanish prize
Top Stories
Women’s soccer saw significant disruption from pandemic
Top Stories
The Latest: Bencic knocked out in 2nd round at French Open
LEADING OFF: Cards’ Flaherty out, Manoah up, Lou Gehrig Day
Suns dismantle Lakers 115-85 to take 3-2 series lead
Nuggets beat Blazers 147-140 in 2OT, Lillard scores 55
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Interactive Radar
no iframe support!
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Ann Lockard
Meteorologist
StormTracker59
Tweets by Stormtracker59