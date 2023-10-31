Watches/Advisories for Our Region

FREEZE WARNING in effect for Wyoming, McDowell, Tazewell, Giles and Bland counties for tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight and with these counties still considered to be in the growing season, any crop or sensitive vegetation left exposed outside will be damaged or killed.

Tonight is a very chilly night for all of the trick-or-treaters in our region, with temperatures around 40 degrees for the early evening, dropping into the middle 30s by 9 p.m. Make sure to bundle your candy crusaders so they stay warm while having fun! The wind will pick up tonight, especially after midnight, as a weak trough scoots through.

This will allow a few flakes to fly, especially over the mountains, where a light accumulation of snow is possible at the very highest peaks, such as at Snowshoe and Bald Knob. Elsewhere it’s nothing more than flakes flying but with air temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and wind gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph, wind chill values will be down well into the teens and perhaps occasionally into the single digits. Needless to say, you’ll notice the brutal winter-like feel and will want to bundle up.

Wednesday begins brutally cold in the lower to middle 20s with perhaps a flurry or two lingering. However, by mid-morning, the sunshine will return. Despite the sunshine, it will be the coldest day we’ve experienced in several months with a cold northerly flow, as we’ll remain in the 30s for highs! That’s about 20 degrees BELOW average for this time of year! In addition, there will be a bit of a breeze, keeping wind chill values down into the 20s during the afternoon at times. This will be our coldest high temperature we’ve seen since middle March!

Thursday sees temperatures warm up nicely despite yet another brutally cold start. Some of us will be in the teens waking up Thursday morning but we’ll see the mercury climb around 30 degrees, with highs around 50.

Friday continues the sunny and warmer trend as we approach average for highs this time of year. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. This will be a stretch of weather of warmer days returning but cold overnight lows. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine can be expected Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday sees an increase in clouds late in the day, but we should remain dry with another mild day, as highs once again jump into the lower 60s.

Monday brings back the chances for an isolated shower or two in the afternoon with our next system approaching. Despite the clouds, high temperatures should reach 60 degrees.

Tuesday looks wet at this point with another potent front crossing. Though the rainfall from these showers at this point appears light, we will once again see temperatures crash behind the front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s but we’ll be colder later in the week behind that front.

Looking ahead, temperatures look mild through this weekend but colder once again for the following week, as it appears yet another cold punch of air works its way into the region. This is the time of year, like spring, where we can see multiple seasons’ worth of weather over the span of a few days, so we’ll be watching the pattern closely! Don’t forget that you have our interactive radar and the forecast for YOUR town available at your fingertips with the StormTracker 59 weather app, free for you to use and enjoy from the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s – wind gusts as high as 25 mph put wind chill values in the teens and single digits.

WEDNESDAY

A winter-like day! Few morning flakes with afternoon sun. Highs only in the upper 30s!

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutally cold start near 20 rebounding to highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Few sprinkles late. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible. Colder. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Lingering sprinkle/mountain flurry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Still cold. Isolated late sprinkle. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Highs in the 40s.