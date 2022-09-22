Tonight’s skies will be clearing behind our cold front and that’s going to allow temperatures to plummet! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with 30s expected over the mountains! Frost will be a good bet for areas above 3500 feet – the new season is starting with some appropriately chilled air to get you in the mood!

Friday will feature a morning for the higher elevations featuring frost and we’re keeping the mercury down despite plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees in many locations with 50s common over the hilltops and mountains. We should be in the lower 70s this time of year! At least there will be lots of sunshine. It’s time to start thinking about protecting your gardens!

Don’t forget to bring the jackets for high school football – it’ll be cool! Temperatures at the beginning of games will be in the 50s dropping into the upper 40s by the end of area games – that’s going to be a shock to the system compared to last week!

Saturday morning won’t be quite as chilly, with lows in the middle to upper 40s in the lowlands, though a few 30s will be possible in the mountains once again. Temperatures will rebound nicely to around 70 degrees – enjoy the beautiful day because the chances for rain will return during the second half of the weekend.

Sunday looks cooler once again as a result of showers around with another cold front moving through. It’ll be a bit of a soggy day at times, particularly during the afternoon, and there’s more cool air lurking behind the front for the start of next week.

Monday our mountain friends will deal with more cloud cover and a lingering shower with our trend heading towards mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Temps once again take a hit dropping back into the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine but we keep it seasonally cool, with highs only in the middle 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies at this point and near normal temperatures with highs near 70 – beautiful weather!

In our extended forecast, the cool weather pattern looks to continue for a few days, but we’re not done with the warmer weather just yet! Keep in mind that we DID get into the 90s during the first week of October 2019 – so hot days still happen from time to time during the end of September into the beginning of October – but it’s rare. No REAL cold weather looks in store yet with temperatures likely returning near normal in the lower to middle 70s ahead. The tropics are a bit more active than they have been all season, so we’ll be watching the tropical regions for potential weather impacts as well.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies and COLD! Lows in the lower 40s with frost likely over the mountains.

FRIDAY

Sunny and chilly. Highs will struggle to reach 60!

SATURDAY

Sunny with a nice rebound in temperature with highs around 70.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Morning drizzle with afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cool, with highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonally cool again, with highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds but dry. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warmer once again, with highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s.