Tonight provides clear skies, with temperatures dropping quickly down into the lower 40s. Some 30s will be prevalent in the sheltered spots, as well as the WV mountains!

Thursday features sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s with a southeast flow out ahead of our next system. It’s almost kind of hard to believe we may be above average for high temperatures! We will not see any rain to spoil your plans outside as we begin to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic season!

Friday provides a cold front pushing into the region. While there isn’t much moisture with it and things look to trend on the drier side, a few mountain counties could pick up a few sprinkles during the afternoon. The cold front will be a little delayed, which should allow temperatures to warm up a bit more – so we’ll make a run into the 60s!

Saturday will be a chilly day with patchy frost likely for many across the two-Virginias. A stern warning to gardeners to take advantage of the nice weather leading up to the weekend to take frost protections for your last-minute crops. Morning lows will be in the 30s with afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees will make for a chilly November-like Saturday.

Sunday morning will be the coldest morning we’ve seen in months – expect another cold start with frost or freeze possible once again in the lowlands and a hard freeze over the mountains.

We’ll see a slightly warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine after that bone-chilling start.

Monday continues the warming trend, with high pressure in control and highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs warming up into the middle 60s.

Wednesday could provide an isolated shower or two but we should make a run up toward 70 degrees! We’re warming once again!

Thursday brings a slightly better chance for showers – it doesn’t look like a washout by any chance, but a few showers are possible with a front around, with highs in the 60s.

In your extended forecast the dry weather pattern continues for October aside from a weak system for the end of next week. At this point it should​ work its way out of the region for Bridge Day. So at this point, Bridge Day looks comfortable temperature-wise in the 60s but we’ll continue to monitor for changes in the upcoming days.

REMEMBER: October 1st is the start of the fall fire season for West Virginia. Fire bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

TONIGHT

Clear and starry skies, with lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny and dry. Highs near 70!

FRIDAY

An afternoon shower or two but most of the day is dry. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Patchy frost possible in the morning. Mostly sunny and chilly, with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost/freeze likely in the morning. Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs near 60.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

An isolated shower or two but most are dry, with highs near 70.

THURSDAY

A few showers but still mild, with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

An isolated shower or two, with highs in the upper 50s.

BRIDGE DAY

Partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the lower 60s.