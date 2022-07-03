With showers and storms roaming this holiday weekend, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!



Sunday morning, a few showers and dense fog will be an issue for any early commuters. We’ll get a break in the clouds for a good part of the day before isolated showers and storms come back into the picture during the afternoon and evening. Any fireworks shows likely won’t be a washout, but pack an umbrella just in case.





Monday, 4th of July looks to be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the Greenbrier Valley and extreme SE WV and SW VA. Fortunately, there should be enough breaks to enjoy your festivities and any fireworks shows.





Tuesday we continue to deal with a stalled front bringing showers and storms throughout the day. They will be scattered in nature so a few hours of dry and muggy conditions can be expected. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday a low develops towards our southeast bringing showers and storms once again throughout the day. We’re still muggy and mild with temps in the mid 80s will feel closer to 90.





Thursday and Friday, more scattered showers and storms are expected. Muggy conditions continue but a break appears likely starting late Saturday into Sunday, with clearing skies before our typical West Virginia summer showers/storms pattern returns.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! We'll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.







SUNDAY:

Fog early, partly cloudy, showers/storms late. Highs in the low 80s

4TH OF JULY:

Partly cloudy, iso. shower/storm PM. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. showers/storms. Muggy. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. Showers, mild. Continued humid. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns! Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Iso. storms, hot. Highs in the 90s.



