Isolated Showers Possible Tuesday Afternoon, Hot and Sticky Again

Tuesday, we’re still humid through much of the day. A few isolated showers through the afternoon remain in the forecast as a result. Highs will still be reaching for the upper 80s for most of us too. With the heat and humidity in place, it’s important to remember to take breaks and stay hydrated while outdoors today!

Wednesday the shot at seeing some rain begins to grow as more moisture works in from the south and a front moves in slowly from the west. This will mainly be through the afternoon in the hottest parts of the day, where once again we will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Thursday we end up a bit cooler as rain is fairly widespread and will limit some of the daytime heating. Rain will be along a passing cold front and aided by moisture brought up the coast by what is currently Tropical Storm Elsa. We’ll have to keep an eye on the threat of isolated flooding as rain will be heavy at times.





Friday, rain lingers through much of the day as our front gets stuck on the outer edge of growing Bermuda high. Rain will be an all-day on and off affair, so we’ll end up cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Saturday, temperatures begin to climb back into the mid and upper 80s as more of the day is spent clearer and drier. Rain is still a possibility through the afternoon hours for most, as it will be fairly humid on top of the heat. But chances are fairly low for now.

Sunday, another hot and humid one as our Bermuda high holds its influence over the area. Rain will be a little more widespread as a wave of low pressure ‘breaks’ over our region as it hits the outer edge of high pressure. We’ll likely see scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday, won’t be as unsettled as the day before but some showers and storms still remain possible in the heat of the day. Highs in the mid 80s are expected.

In the extended forecast, our pattern looks to hold. Hot and unsettled is how we look to spend the middle of July, not very uncommon for summertime, but just be mindful of the hot weather! It can be dangerous at times.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Cooler and drier with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

PM Shower/T-storm poss. Mild with highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.