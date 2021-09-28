Isolated Showers This Evening, Cloudy Otherwise

Tuesday, we run the chance at a few showers during the late evening as clouds quickly build in along a weak cold front. We might hear a rumble of thunder or two, but overall this shouldn’t be anything more than a nuisance. The best chance for rain will be in our northern counties. Highs in the mid-70s are expected again.

Wednesday, with more northerly winds setting up behind the front we begin to cool off to the upper 60s in the high elevations and the low 70s for most everyone else. The sun will be out as clouds clear in the wake of our front, so our advice is to avoid the shade where it might feel a bit chilly.

Thursday, we’re cool but seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure is still in control, so we still have blue skies and plenty of dry air. One of the most fall-like days of the week!

Friday, a smidge more clouds than the few days before as our high slowly shifts. Otherwise, we’re sunny and dry for everyone. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s linger for most as our northerly winds continue to cool us off. This will likely be the coolest day of the week.

Saturday, we see clouds begin to build more throughout the day ahead of our next potential system. The day should remain dry, but an isolated shower overnight into Sunday can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday brings chances for rain back into the forecast. For now, they’re fairly low but trends in the forecast are starting to lean towards better chances for rain towards the end of the weekend. Be sure to keep an eye on this one! Highs in the mid-70s are expected.

Monday, any rain from Sunday should be petering off during the morning hours. Clouds should clear out fairly quickly too, setting up a fairly nice start to the new work week. Highs in the mid-70s are expected once again.

Uncertainty runs high in the extended forecast, but all signs are slowly pointing to a more unsettled pattern setting up. The harder question to answer is, is it unsettled and warm, or unsettled and cool. Fall is a transition season for a reason, it can go either way. Regardless, gardeners should be planning for the end of the season! It will be coming soon.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

