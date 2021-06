Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Monday Evening

Monday starts on a drier note that should hold through most of the day. A few isolated storms are expected this afternoon along a weak cold front but nothing of the magnitude we saw the day before. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s for most.

Tuesday we’re noticeably cooler and with much drier air as highs drop to the 70s for everyone. Winds will be mostly out of the northwest with plenty of sun and the odd chance at a few showers or storms by the afternoon.

Wednesday we remain cool, with highs in the low 70s. High pressure has taken control from the north at this point signaling a quick shift in our weather back to dry and sunny conditions.

Thursday, more sun is expected and some shifts in the wind to a more westerly direction should help temperatures back to the mid 70s for most. This is the kind of weather we really need after the past week or so!

Friday we keep high pressure in place for one more day. Winds are fully back out of the south by now bringing us back to the 80s for most. Sunshine will be with us through the day but clouds will thicken up by the evening hours as a cold front approaches for Saturday.

Saturday despite rain and clouds in the forecast highs should make it back to the 80s as winds pick up from the south ahead of our cold front. A few thunderstorms should be expected as the front passes, along with fairly gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but keep checking back for updates.

Sunday will end up fairly similar to Saturday, rain, a few thunderstorms, and clouds will all remain as a secondary cold front slides through. Highs should still make it near the 80s.

In the extended forecast rain chances continue to grow as an unsettled pattern sets back up over the east coast. Highs remain near average in the low 80s through much of this period too.

