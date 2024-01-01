Tonight snow showers continue for much of the eastern mountains through Nicholas, Pocahontas, and Greenbrier county. Repetitive waves of snow showers will bring about an 1 or 2 of accumulations overnight. For the lowlands, a passing snow flake or snow burst will lightly coat elevated surfaces by morning. Overnight lows drop into the 20s with wind chill values for many in the teens.

Tuesday most of us wake up to mostly cloudy skies but for the mountains to the northeast, a few flurries continue to fly. As high pressure builds in for the day, clouds begin to fade and snow showers come to and end. Sunshine can be expected for many in the lowlands, especially for those farthest to the west by the afternoon. Highs for the day are still chilly with northwest winds in control as we work our way into the upper 30s.

Wednesday is looking drier overall with a brief break in the rains and snows for most. Southwest winds help push us to seasonal averages in the low 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will filter in and out with some sunshine expected. Wednesday evening, clouds increase, however, as another push of Gulf moisture moves in. With cold air in place and a southern path, the disturbance looks to bring rain then snow for the overnight hours. Accumulations look minor but a disruption to travel with black ice is likely.

Thursday snow flurries and an occasional burst of snow in the morning is likely as our little disturbance pushes out. It’ll be a quick change from gloomy and snowy to mostly cloudy and dry conditions for the afternoon. A few flakes fly along the northwestern parts of Pocahontas county until fading by the late night hours. Temps are in the upper 30s before falling back into the 20s creating overnight black ice issues for drivers.

Friday is a milky white sky kind of day as clouds are stubborn to move out. Peeks of sunshine from behind those clouds and westerly winds will help us warm up closer to average in the low 40s in the afternoon. Roads should be in good shape during the daylight hours but refreezing is likely as overnight lows drop into the 20s.

Saturday rain returns to the region in a mixed bag variety. For those in valleys and lowlands, rain showers but for mountain tops, a wintry mix is more likely as temps hover around the freezing mark. As the sun sets, temps fall back below freezing allowing for all to transition back over to snow. This is a developing system one we’ve got a close eye on for accumulations. We’ll certainly keep you posted as even a minor change in track can turn our snow maker into bust.

Sunday, flurries and sct. snow showers continue to push through but again, the afternoon hours for the lowlands will be warm enough for a rain/snow mix. Precipitation chances fade as we get closer to sunset with the exception being the northwest mountains. Flurries can be expected, but for the most part, the system as a whole is winding down by Sunday night. Temps hover in the mid and upper 30s before falling back into the 20s overnight.

In your extended forecast, the winter whiplash from sunny to snowy continues as we’re primed for waves of system to move in and out. A bit unsettled as we get back to normal with some chances of measurable snow looming. Winter, as it does, it ramping up as we make our way into the heart of the season.



NEW YEAR’S NIGHT

Snow showers, light mtn. accumulation. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY

AM Flurries, gradual clearing. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds. Flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Wintry mix, little to no accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Cold sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds, rain & snow PM. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

AM Flakes, PM Clearing. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Rain & Snow. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain & Snow showers continue. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY

Clearing, chilly. Highs in the 30s.