January in Review: A look back at last months weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS-TV) – We’re already into the second month of 2021, went by quick at least for me in the WeatherLab, but it certainly was busy. Plenty to talk about from temperatures, snow, rain and even flooding!

Temperatures

A tale of two cities this month as Beckley squeaked out a warmer than average month, while Bluefield lived up to it’s name as “Natures Air Conditioned City” clocking in well below average to kick the year off.

Some notable temperatures we saw this month:

Jan 26: Beckley, WV saw a high of 60° (Highest all month) While that sounds high, it pales in comparison to Jan. 11, 2020 when we hit 69°F

Jan 26: Bluefield, WV saw a high of 59°F (Highest all month) Similar to Beckley, this is still way colder than last Januarys monthly high of 68°F on Jan. 11, 2020

Jan 30: Bluefield and Beckley, WV saw low temperatures of 12°F (Coldest all month)

Beckley, WV Temperature Departures for Jan. 2021

Bluefield, WV Temperature Departures for Jan. 2021

Precipitation

When it comes to precipitation, Bluefield seemingly knocked it out of the park with snow. Seeing 15-inches more than average for the month of January. Beckley was less than impressive with how much snow it saw, falling only 1.1-inches above what one should normally expect in January. Granted, it is a whole lot more than we saw last January at Beckley (Jan. 2020: 7.4-inches).

Days with notable precipitation:

Jan 16: Highest 24-Hour snowfall in Beckley, WV for Jan 2021 (4.2-inches) Part of a multi-day snowfall event totaling 8.6-inches

Jan 25: Highest one day rainfall in Beckley, WV for Jan 2021 (1.52-inches), Highest one day rainfall in Bluefield, WV for Jan 2021 (1.42-inches) Heavy rain with this event and a healthy snowpack brought flooding to Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Raleigh and Greenbrier counties

Jan 27: Highest 24-Hour snowfall in Bluefield, WV for Jan 2021 (8.0-inches) Part of a two-day snowfall which totaled 10.2-inches, localized heavy bands of snow helped to contribute to this high total



WINTER UPDATE

After last years disappointment of one, it might not be a bad idea to check in and see if we’re on track for winter 2020-21. For the most part we’re running a bit cold, and we’re certainly wet too! All the precipitation (and a very snowy January) has helped Bluefield really rocket ahead for snow totals this winter.

This brings January’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout out to folks at NWS Charleston, NWS Blacksburg, and the NOAA Regional Climate Centers who provided all of the data you see here. I’ll see you next month for February’s “Month in Review”!

